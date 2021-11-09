Subaru announced that the upcoming, all-new and all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra model will have its public debut in the U.S. at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17.
It's great news that potential customers will have an opportunity to check out the car right after the digital world premiere scheduled for November 11 9:30AM (JST).
The general look of the car was already released in a series of images, and we know that the electric Subaru will be closely related to the Toyota bZ4X, as the two Japanese manufacturers partnered on the Toyota's e-TNGA platform development.
We guess that there will be some differentiation between the models, as Subaru is more of a premium brand and also more oriented towards all-wheel drive, off-road capability. It would not surprise us if the Subaru Solterra will get more power.
Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra
A starting point for the Subaru Solterra will be probably the AWD version of the Toyota bZ4X:
Toyota bZ4X AWD version (Japan):
- WLTP (WLTC): about 460 km (286 miles)
- 71.4 kWh battery
355 V, liquid cooled
battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)
two 80 kW "AC synchronous" motors
- peak system output of 160 kW and 336 Nm of torque
- AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW (three-phase 11 kW option for Europe)
- DC fast charging: up to 150 kW (up to 80% in about 30 minutes)
- Weight: 2,005 kg (2,275 kg total)
- Dimensions: Length - 4,690 mm, Width - 1,860 mm, Height - 1,650 mm (antenna), Wheelbase - 2,850 mm
- Heat pump-type air-conditioning
- Over-the-air (OTA) software updates
- e-TNGA platform
