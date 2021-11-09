Subaru announced that the upcoming, all-new and all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra model will have its public debut in the U.S. at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17.

It's great news that potential customers will have an opportunity to check out the car right after the digital world premiere scheduled for November 11 9:30AM (JST).

The general look of the car was already released in a series of images, and we know that the electric Subaru will be closely related to the Toyota bZ4X, as the two Japanese manufacturers partnered on the Toyota's e-TNGA platform development.

We guess that there will be some differentiation between the models, as Subaru is more of a premium brand and also more oriented towards all-wheel drive, off-road capability. It would not surprise us if the Subaru Solterra will get more power.

A starting point for the Subaru Solterra will be probably the AWD version of the Toyota bZ4X:

Toyota bZ4X AWD version (Japan):