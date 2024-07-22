Automakers have been partnering to develop and produce new vehicles for decades, and the tradition continues in the EV age. The Toyota bZ4X, Subaru Solterra, and Lexus RZ are the result of such an effort, with each bringing reasonable range, tech, and comfort in a tidy, compact crossover body. Though they share a platform and several other components, and all are made at Toyota's Motomachi assembly plant in Japan, there are differences between the three worth discussing.

The Solterra and bZ4X are most similar, competing against each other in the same segment. That similarity makes them ripe for comparison. This write-up will cover the main differences between the two and help you make an informed decision when it’s time to start shopping.

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Price

Despite their similarities, the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra sell at different price points, with the bZ4X undercutting its counterpart by almost $2,000. The base bZ4X XLE starts at $43,070 before destination, and the top Limited trim at $47,180. Both variants see a $1,350 destination charge tacked on at the bottom line, and all-wheel drive is available. Subaru charges $44,995 for the base Solterra Premium, $48,495 for the midrange Limited trim, and $51,995 for the range-topping Touring model. All variants have a $1,345 destination charge, and all-wheel drive is standard.

Those prices aren’t cheap, but the money buys plenty of standard features for both models. The bZ4X comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. It also gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which brings pane departure alerts, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, and more. Toyota equips blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, front and rear parking assist, and safe exit alerts for both trims.

The Solterra comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, but the Limited and Touring trims step up to a 12.3-inch unit with navigation. Both screens bring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru also equips a long list of standard safety equipment in its EyeSight technology package, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warnings, automatic emergency braking blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic high beams, and more.

Note that lease deals between the two vary wildly. Toyota has been offering aggressive incentivized leases on the bZ4X, making it at times one of the cheapest cars to lease in the country. As of July 2024, it's still cheaper to lease than the Subaru, though that's the front-wheel-drive version. incentives change monthly, so pay attention to our monthly lease deal tracker.

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Range

Subaru claims 227 miles for the Premium trim, 222 miles for the Limited trim, and 222 for the Touring. As the Solterra only comes with dual-motor all-wheel-drive, it loses some range to the front-wheel drive versions of the Toyota. The bZ4X is capable of 252 miles in the base XLE trim and 236 in the Limited.

Specs Compared

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi

(367 km) 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch FWD 71.4 252 mi

(405 km) 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch FWD 71.4 236 mi

(389 km) 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi

(367 km) 6.5 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 6.5

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Efficiency

The Toyota bZ4X has an advantage over the Subaru because of its front-wheel drive standard configuration. The base model returns 131/107/119 city/highway/combined MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent). The entry-level Solterra is rated at 114/94/104 MPGe. Stepping up to the bZ4X Limited with all-wheel drive and larger wheels changes that picture, as it returns 112/92/102 MPGe. Electric vehicles are very sensitive to wheel sizes, tires, and other external conditions.

While it’s true that going electric can save money on fuel costs, the bZ4X and Solterra are far from being the most efficient EVs. The related Lexus RZ is the EPA’s eighth most efficient EV, returning 125 MPGe on the EPA’s combined cycle, but the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air are the most efficient, at up to 140 MPGe combined.

Toyota bZ4X charging

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Charge Time

Subaru said the Solterra can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes on a 100kW DC fast charger, and a full charge on a Level 2 home charger takes about 9.5 hours. The 2024 bZ4X got some tweaks that improved its DC fast charging time, with the SUV now capable of reaching 80 percent from a low battery warning in 30 minutes on a 150kW charger. Charging on a Level 2 charger takes 9.5 hours, and reaching a full charge on a 120-volt home outlet takes around 50 hours.

Those charging times are just about average, as there are far faster- and slower-charging models on sale. It’s important to note that a range of factors impact charging times, including the beginning state of charge. EVs charge slower as their state of charge (SoC) rises, and it slows considerably after 80 percent. Temperature also plays a significant role. Batteries return their best performance for range and charging times in temperate climates. Many new models have robust battery management systems that include heating and cooling elements to improve range and charging, but external temperatures are a big deal,

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: 0-60 MPH

Neither vehicle is particularly quick, and nobody should expect to win many drag races, but the bZ4X and Solterra are more than powerful enough for most drivers. In front-wheel drive form, the Toyota runs 0-60 mph in about 6.7 seconds. Moving to an all-wheel drive configuration cuts that number to just under six seconds, which is plenty quick for most driving scenarios. Subaru quotes a 6.5-second 0-60 mph time for the Solterra, and its standard all-wheel-drive helps get power to the ground.

Aggressive driving can quickly cut an EV’s range, but the instant torque from the electric motors helps make the bZ4X and Solterra feel quicker than they appear on paper. Electric motors don’t take revs to generate torque, giving them a livelier feel than gas engines, which take some time to reach their peak torque numbers.

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Top Speed

Neither the bZ4X nor the Subaru Solterra have awe-inspiring top speed numbers, but the truth is that they’re both capable of exceeding all public speed limits in the United States. The Toyota is limited to a top speed of 100 miles per hour, while the Subaru can reach 110 mph. While those numbers are low compared to sportier gas cars, electric vehicles are about as home at high speeds as an elephant in Antarctica, with their range and efficiency falling drastically as speeds climb.

2024 Subaru Solterra

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Driver-Assistance Systems

These two EVs are very closely matched on safety equipment. The Solterra comes standard with Subaru EyeSight tech, which brings adaptive cruise control, forward collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, emergency steering assistance, front cross-traffic alerts, lane change assist, and traffic jam assist. Additional safety tech includes blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, driver distraction mitigation, and automatic high beams.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard for every bZ4X. The package includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure alerts, a proactive driving assistance system, pedestrian detection, and road sign recognition. The SUV also gets blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, safe exit alerts, and front/rear parking sensors with automatic braking.

The bZ4X missed out on an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick award, but the Solterra earned one for 2024. The Subaru dropped slightly from 2023, when it earned a Top Safety Pick + designation, due in part to the IIHS’ updated testing regimen, which includes more intense side-impact crash tests and more scrutiny on rear passenger safety.

2024 Subaru Solterra interior

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Interior

The Toyota and Subaru show their family roots inside, where the control layouts and other design elements are nearly identical. Subaru equips cloth upholstery and heated front seats as standard, but higher trims add synthetic leather, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats. Both bZ4X variants get synthetic leather, but heated seats are not standard. The top trim gets heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, and a radiant leg warmer in the front.

2024 Toyota bZ4X interior

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Build Quality

Since they share so much under the skin, the bZ4X and Solterra are remarkably similar inside and out. Both feel solid and planted on the road, and they offer a quiet, refined driving experience. The exterior panel fitment is superb for both, and the exterior finishes are sharp. Inside, the cabin materials aren’t quite as premium as either vehicle’s price tag suggests, but the build quality is excellent. There are enough upscale materials to make them feel nice, and the pair gets unique finishes to make the interior look special.

2024 Toyota bZ4X Charging

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Driving Dynamics and Ride Comfort

Both SUVs trade sporty performance for ride comfort, as both more than easily smooth out all but the worst road imperfections. Even so, they manage body roll well and can handle a corner without much hassle. The Subaru’s standard all-wheel drive provides confident traction in most situations, which requires an added-cost option for the Toyota. Both vehicles are available with larger 20-inch wheels that cut into the ride quality and can feel harsh at times.

Toyota bZ4X vs. Subaru Solterra: Expert Opinions From InsideEVs

Still unsure which one to get? Let the experts at InsideEVs help with your decision. Here are some of our editors and reporters to weigh in:

My car-buying advice is usually "Buy the one you like the best, and can get the best deal on." That really applies to the Solterra vs. bZ4X debate. These cars are so remarkably similar that any driving differences between the two might be almost imperceptible, especially if you want to get an all-wheel-drive EV like so many American buyers do. I reviewed the bZ4X earlier this year and actually rather enjoyed the car, even if I found its fast-charging, plug-finding and route-planning skills to be well behind the competition. That will hold true for the Solterra as well, and you may want to consider the bZ4X's front-wheel-drive version to maximize range. That said, these are better cars than you may think, and if you can find one that's cheaper than the other, pay attention to the deal—not the brand. --Patrick George, Editor-in-Chief