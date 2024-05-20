The 2024 Toyota bZ4X was recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, confirming the range ratings outlined by the manufacturer in January.

The front-wheel-drive version of the bZ4X, equipped with a 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery, has an EPA Combined range of up to 252 miles. The all-wheel-drive version, with a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery, can go up to 228 miles. These numbers concern 18-inch wheels.

Get Fully Charged Does the Toyota bZ4X need a bigger battery? The current generation of the Toyota bZ4X has an EPA Combined range of up to 252 miles. While it's not a bad result, it might not be enough to truly compete in the very competitive crossover/SUV segment. 10-20 kWh more would make it a 300+ miles EV.

The Limited trim, which comes with 20-inch wheels, has a higher energy consumption and lower range—236 miles and 222 miles, respectively.

The range values of the Toyota bZ4X are one of the car's weakest points, as many competitors offer up to around 300 miles (mainly due to bigger batteries), at least in some of the versions. In the case of the bZ4X, it's 222-252 miles, but on the highway, it might be 20-25 miles less (200-225 miles), considering the EPA's energy consumption label.

The Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD with 18-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 119 MPGe, or about 283 watt-hours per mile (3.5 miles/kWh). That's the most efficient version of the car.

The switch to 20-inch wheels increases the total energy consumption by over 6% to 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh.

An even higher increase in energy consumption brings the switch from FWD to AWD powertrain. The top-of-the-line 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-in version with 20-inch wheels is rated at 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh.

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-in

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 252 miles (405 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-in

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 236 miles (380 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-in

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 228 miles (367 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-in

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 222 miles (357 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

The Toyota bZ4X's energy consumption isn't bad, but it isn't the best either. Things are interesting once we compare the Japanese EV with the 2024 Tesla Model Y—the car to beat—which has a new EPA rating for the AWD version with 19-inch wheels.

The Tesla Model Y has a higher battery capacity (roughly 80 kWh) and up to 310 miles of EPA Combined range. Its energy consumption is estimated at 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh.

The Toyota bZ4X AWD with 18-inch wheels is rated at 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh, which is 12.5% higher energy consumption.

2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in

2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 310 miles (499 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

In other words, we see a 36% range difference. That's partially due to a higher battery capacity (over 1/10) and higher overall efficiency (over 1/10). Aerodynamics and other elements also contribute to the difference, but it seems that for now, battery capacity and efficiency are the two areas where Toyota can improve.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-in FWD 71.4 252 mi 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-in FWD 71.4 236 mi 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-in AWD 72.8 228 mi 6.5 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-in AWD 72.8 222 mi 6.5

* EPA range according to Tesla's website; ** the new Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD version is not yet listed by EPA, so we excluded it from the comparison.



The comparison between the AWD versions of the Tesla Model Y and Toyota bZ4X is interesting because the two cars are relatively similarly priced (MSRP level).

Toyota will have a challenging time competing with a 300-mile Tesla at such a price tag, especially since a $7,500 federal tax credit is involved (imported cars are not eligible, aside from leasing).

So the main question is whether we will see the next iteration of the Toyota EV with an 80+ kWh battery and efficiency improvements.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $47,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in $49,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,130 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-in $43,070 +$1,350 N/A $44,420 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-in $47,180 +$1,350 N/A $48,530 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-in $45,150 +$1,350 N/A $46,500 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-in $49,260 +$1,350 N/A $50,610

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).