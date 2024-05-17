Toyota does not sell its most popular pickup in the U.S., and that probably won’t change when the Hilux goes electric by the end of 2025. The electric version of Toyota’s compact truck will enter production in Thailand, aimed mostly at the local market, but the manufacturer has not excluded exporting it to other markets as well.

Get Fully Charged Toyota also showed a Tacoma EV concept Even though Toyota revealed a Tacoma-sized electric truck concept back in 2021, it has not shown it since and mentioned no plans to put it into production.

We don’t know the truck’s exact specs, but Toyota previously said it was targeting a range of 200 kilometers or 124 miles, although it didn’t mention what test cycle that was calculated on. Speaking to Reuters, Pras Ganesh, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Asia, said “The more range I have to put on it, the more battery I have to put on it, which means the weight of the vehicle also becomes significantly heavier, which means the loading can be much less.”

This strongly suggests that the electric Hilux (which is expected to be called the Toyota Hilux Revo) will have a relatively small battery pack so as not to hinder its load-carrying capacity. Journalists who drove prototypes suggested that Toyota could use the 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery that powers the bZ4X, but this has not been confirmed.

The Hilux Revo won’t be the only electric pickup to enter production in Thailand in 2025. Isuzu has also announced plans to produce a battery-powered version of the D-Max truck that it’s been manufacturing in the country since 2002.

Unlike Toyota, Isuzu has released some specs for the D-Max BEV, which will have a 66.9 kilowatt-hour battery pack. It will come with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup comprised of a 54 horsepower (40 kilowatt) front motor and a 120 hp (90 kW) rear motor, which together provide a combined 174 hp. Torque is similar to the diesel version of the D-Max, with a rating of 240 lb-ft.

It will be heavier than the regular combustion D-Max, but it will have the same 1-ton payload capacity and tow the same 3.5 tons. Isuzu hasn’t released any range estimates for the D-Max BEV, and it hasn’t confirmed the model’s availability outside the Thai market.

There is little chance either of these compact electric pickups will reach the U.S. market, but if they are exported, they will surely be available in Australia (where it also tested the electric Hilux) and possibly Europe too. Toyota has also tested a hydrogen fuel-cell version of the Hilux but currently has no plans to put it into production.