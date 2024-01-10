Toyota has just announced the 2024 model year of the all-electric Toyota bZ4X model, which is expected to start arriving at U.S. Toyota dealerships in January.

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X is slightly more expensive than the 2023 model year, but also brings a set of improvements in terms of standard equipment.

Get Fully Charged Toyota bZ4X is Toyota 1st BEV The Toyota bZ4X is the manufacturer's first and only all-electric model, which in 2023 noted 9,329 sales in the U.S. The car also has two direct cousins—Lexus RZ and Subaru Solterra.

Just like previously, there are two trim levels (XLE and Limited), which both are available in front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) versions. In 2024, the XLE is $1,070 more expensive, while the Limited is $480 more expensive. Additionally, the destination charge increased slightly from $1,335 to $1,350.

The base 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD start at an MSRP of $43,070 ($44,420 including DST).

The model is imported from Japan, thus not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing, although the incentive might be available through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch $43,070 +$1,350 N/A $44,420 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch $47,180 +$1,350 N/A $48,530 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch $45,150 +$1,350 N/A $46,500 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch $49,260 +$1,350 N/A $50,610

In terms of standard equipment, all new Toyota bZ4X now will come with a dual-voltage charging cable (120V/240V) on all grades. This change was also announced by Lexus for the RZ model.

The base XLE trim will be equipped with an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and power rear lift gate for easy access.

Meanwhile, the Limited trim in 2024MY also gets Advanced Park (assist the driver with hands-free parking when parallel parking or perpendicular parking) as standard.

Another change—common for both trims—is one year of complimentary charging through EVgo’s nationwide charging network included with lease or purchase. The network already has over 950 fast charging stations in more than 35 states. Toyota explains that customers will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations, and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

An interesting change concerns the Multi Information Display, which will show more detailed info related to range and charging. Toyota says "The State of Charge percentage when charging, the estimated charge time to 80-percent, and estimated vehicle range will now be displayed via its fully digital Multi-Information Display (MID)." This software update can be applied to the older 2023MY Toyota bZ4X "with a Toyota dealership–installed software update."

Same battery and powertrain

The manufacturer does not report any changes to the battery (71.4-kilowatt-hour in FWD versions and 72.8-kWh in AWD versions) or powertrain (150-kW front motor, or in AWD version two 80-kW electric motors).

The EPA-estimated range values for the 2024 Toyota bZ4X are the same as in the case of the 2023MY, according to Toyota, with one exception. The Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD is rated at 236 miles, compared to 242 miles previously (6 miles or 2.5% less).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch FWD 71.4 252 mi* 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch FWD 71.4 236 mi* 7.1 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi* 6.5 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi* 6.5

* EPA-estimated range according to Toyota

The Toyota bZ4X is equipped with a set of features for efficient heating in cold climates:

Heat pump system for both heating and air-conditioning

Available Front-seat and steering wheel heaters

Available Front-seat radiant foot-and-leg heater

The 7.6-kW on-board charger (6.6-kW previously) is promised to recharge the battery from a low state-of-charge to full in about 9.5 hours.

The press release is silent about the DC fast charging, but we found in the specs that both battery packs can now accept up to 150 kilowatts of power (previously the 72.8-kWh battery in the AWD version was able to accept only up to 100 kilowatts, which translated into not to great charging experience).

Something probably was improved in the 72.8-kWh battery, because also in the upcoming Lexus RZ 300e, the 72.8-kWh battery will be comparable to the 71.4-kWh battery and recharge from 0 to 80% state-of-charge in around 30-35 minutes.

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X will still be equipped with the CCS1 charging inlet, although in the future (probably 2025MY) it's expected to get the NACS charging inlet.

