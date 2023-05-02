Continuing our overview of the all-electric vehicles available in the United States, today we will take a look at the 2023 Toyota bZ4X all-electric crossover/SUV.

Sales of the e-TNGA-based Toyota bZ4X started in the second quarter of 2022, but due to an unfortunate wheels-related recall, customer deliveries were quickly paused. Sales resumed in Q4 and are now ramping up with 1,698 units sold in Q1 2023. Overall, some 2,918 bZ4X were delivered in the US by the end of March.

Besides the recall, there are a few other things that might affect the Toyota bZ4X - driving range (at least for some customers), fast charging, and the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

EPA Range

The Toyota bZ4X is available in two main versions: front-wheel drive (FWD) with a single 150-kilowatt (kW) electric motor and a 71.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (Panasonic's lithium-ion cells), and an all-wheel drive (AWD) version with two motors (both 80 kW for a total system output of 160 kW), and a different 72.8-kWh battery (CATL's lithium-ion cells).

Depending on the version (and wheel size/trim), the official EPA Combined range varies between 222-252 miles:

Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch: 252 miles (405 km)

Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch: 242 miles (389 km)

[down 10 miles or 4.0 percent compared to the XLE FWD]

[down 10 miles or 4.0 percent compared to the XLE FWD] Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch: 228 miles (367 km)

[down 24 miles or 9.5 percent compared to the XLE FWD]

[down 24 miles or 9.5 percent compared to the XLE FWD] Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch: 222 miles (357 km)

[down 6 miles or 2.6 percent compared to the XLE AWD]

As we can see, the highest range belongs to the entry-level version with the 71.4-kWh battery and a single motor. The switch to the AWD version cuts the EPA Combined range by almost 10 percent, despite the battery having almost 2 percent more capacity (72.8 kWh).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the entry-level trim is estimated at 119 MPGe: 283 watt-hours per mile (176 Wh/km), but just the switch to 20-inch wheels increases it by 4.6 percent to 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km).

The AWD versions are noticeably less efficient at 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) or 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km).

Interestingly, the Toyota bZ4X's efficiency numbers are not worse than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 (see the full report here) or Nissan Ariya (see the full report here). The results are actually better, according to the EPA test cycles.

In other words, the range of 222-252 miles could be better if only Toyota decided to use a larger battery pack, like its competitors (82 kWh Volkswagen ID.4 or 91 kWh Nissan Ariya).

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 252 miles (405 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)

131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 242 miles (389 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 228 miles (367 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 222 miles (357 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km)

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

Charging

One of the most interesting things about the Toyota bZ4X is its fast charging capabilities. According to the company, the FWD versions can charge up to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in around 30 minutes (at up to 150 kW), but the AWD versions are not so lucky. There is a different battery pack, which needs twice the time (around 60 minutes, at up to 100 kW). Independent testing confirmed this issue.

That's something that should be definitely considered before purchase, on top of the slightly lower range of the AWD version.

"Under ideal conditions, you can charge from Low Battery Light to 80% in as quickly as ~30 minutes (FWD) or ~60 minutes (AWD) with charging that equates to approximately 6 miles per minute (FWD) and 3 miles per minute (AWD). * *"

In terms of normal charging (AC), the 6.6 kW onboard charger is expected to recharge the car in around nine hours.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota bZ4X in US specification

16 Photos

Prices

Prices of the Toyota bZ4X start at $42,000 (FWD) and $44,080 (AWD), plus a $1,335 destination charge. That's competitive (a few grands within comparable all-electric crossovers/SUVs from established manufacturers), but of course, one would have to analyze the standard equipment of various models to fully understand the value proposition. For example, a positive thing in the Toyota bZ4X is a heat pump system for both heating and air-conditioning.

However, the Toyota bZ4X - as an imported model - is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and this one element will put it in a disadvantageous position versus the locally produced Volkswagen ID.4 or Tesla Model Y.

It will be interesting to see whether sales of the Toyota bZ4X will noticeably increase or not. In Q1, the result was 5-6 times lower than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch $42,000 +$1,335 N/A $43,335 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch $46,700 +$1,335 N/A $48,035 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch $44,080 +$1,335 N/A $45,415 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch $48,780 +$1,335 N/A $50,115

Basic specs