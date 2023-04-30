The 2023 Nissan Ariya is an all-new, all-electric crossover/SUV model in the United States, which after a big slip in its delivery timeline, finally entered the market in late 2022.

Initially, Nissan started deliveries of the single-motor, front-wheel drive version of the Ariya, but the dual-motor, all-wheel drive version is on its way ("early 2023"). During the first quarter of 2023, the company sold 2,860 units, which including the 201 units in Q4 2022, brings us to over 3,000 total.

In today's post, we will take a closer look at the offer, when it comes to battery, range, charging, and of course, prices.

EPA Range

The car is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform. There are two main battery versions of the 2023 Nissan Ariya - 66-kilowatt-hour (kWh) and 91 kWh (total battery capacity), out of which the usable part is respectively 63 kWh or 87 kWh.

In parallel, there are two powertrain options - front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The single-motor FWD is rated at 160 kilowatts (kW) or 178 kW, depending on the battery (the higher value is related to the larger battery). Similarly, the AWD is rated at 250 kW or 290 kW. All traction motors are of the Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM) type.

The front-wheel drive versions of the Nissan Ariya are already officially listed by the EPA, revealing range numbers from 216 miles up to 304 miles. It's interesting that only one version of the car, the entry-level trim with the large battery, has more than 300 miles of range.

2023 Nissan Ariya (FWD) EPA Combined range:

Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch: 216 miles (348 km)

Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch: 304 miles (489 km)

Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch: 289 miles (465 km)

Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch: 289 miles (465 km)

Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited initial edition): 289 miles (465 km)

The EPA Combined range of the all-wheel drive version was announced by Nissan, but they are not yet listed on EPA's website. As we can see below, the addition of the rear motor does not decrease the range much.

2023 Nissan Ariya (AWD) EPA Combined range:

Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch: 205 miles (330 km)

[11 miles or 5% less than FWD]

[11 miles or 5% less than FWD] Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch: 272 miles (438 km)

Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch: 272 miles (438 km)

[17 miles or 5.9% less than FWD versions]

[17 miles or 5.9% less than FWD versions] Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch: 267 miles (430 km)

Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch: 257 miles (430 km)

[10 miles or 3.7% less than 19-inch version]

Official data:

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the front-wheel drive version of the Nissan Ariya is around 100 MPGe. The base Engage FWD (63 kWh) version requires 334 watt-hours per mile (207 Wh/km). The most efficient is the Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) version, which gets 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km).

The efficiency numbers for the AWD versions - according to Nissan - are several percent lower than FWD, so it's not the end of the world. For example, the Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) is rated at 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km), while the Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD at 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km).

The top-of-the-line Platinum+ version (19-inch) happens to be the least efficient with 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km).

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 216 miles (348 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[According to Nissan] Combined

City

Highway 205 miles (330 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 304 miles (489 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+/Empower+/Premiere FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch

2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 289 miles (465 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+/Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[According to Nissan] Combined

City

Highway 272 miles (438 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch

The switch to 20-inch wheels cuts the range by an additional 10 miles, according to Nissan's website.

2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[According to Nissan] Combined

City

Highway 267 miles (430 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

In terms of charging, a 7.2-kW onboard charger is standard for all versions. Similarly, the car is ready for DC fast charging at up to 130 kW (CCS1 inlet). According to the specs, fast charging from 20 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC), takes 35 minutes (66 kWh battery) or 40 minutes (91 kWh battery).

The AWD versions of the Nissan Ariya are ready for towing of up to 1,500 lbs.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya

22 Photos

Prices

Finally, prices, first announced in September 2022, differ slightly from the ones outlined in 2021. The 2023 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 66 kWh) starts at an MSRP of $43,190. AWD version requires $4,000 more. There is also a $1,335 destination charge.

The long-range Nissan Ariya (FWD, 91 kWh) starts at an MSRP of $47,190. If we compare the same trim (Engage and Engage+), it appears that the larger battery increases the cost by about $4,000.

The top-of-the-line Platinum+ AWD version starts at $60,190 ($61,525 effectively with the DST).

Overall, Nissan Ariya is considered a pretty nice electric vehicle, with a better-than-average interior/materials, but it's also priced above average.

The tough thing is that cars imported to the US are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which puts the Ariya in a disadvantaged position compared to some of the other models, like the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 or even Ford Mustang Mach-E. This is a very similar situation to the one with the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Kia EV6.

Only time will tell whether the Nissan Ariya will be able to make any splash, without access to the incentive.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch $43,190 +$1,335 N/A $44,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $50,190 +$1,335 N/A $51,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $53,690 +$1,335 N/A $55,025 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited) $53,450 +$1,335 N/A $54,785 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $51,190 +$1,335 N/A $52,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $54,190 +$1,335 N/A $55,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch FWD 66 216 mi

(348 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch AWD 66 205 mi*

(330 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 304 mi

(489 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited) FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 7.2** 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi*

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi*

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 267 mi*

(430 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch AWD 91 257 mi*

(414 km) 4.8

* EPA range according to Nissan

** initial data from 2021