The Nissan Ariya, after securing a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, shines also in the "moose test."

The tested version was equipped with a 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable), front-wheel drive, and optional 20" wheels (Michelin Primacy 4 255/45 R20 101V). In other words, it's the lightest version with pretty good tires.

According to km77.com, the Nissan Ariya was able to successfully pass the test with an initial speed of 77 km/h (48 mph), which only a handful of BEVs can beat. The reactions of the car during the moose test were described as neutral, safe, and easy to control.

initial part: 77 km/h (48 mph)

middle part: 62 km/h (39 mph)

final part: 30 km/h (19 mph)

This result is better than in the case of the Renault Megane E-Tech - 74 km/h (46 mph) - based on the same Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform. The French compact EV actually had a chance to achieve a result of up to 77 km/h, but its reactions happened to be inconsistent, according to km77.com.

km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):

In the second part of the video - the slalom test - the Nissan Ariya achieved a time of 25.5 seconds. That's not fast, but let's not forget that it's the entry-level version of the car.

Previous results for reference: