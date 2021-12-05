The 2021 Kia EV6 GT-Line with a 77.4 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive (168 kW) and Continental ContiPremiumContact 6 225/45 R20 H XL tires was recently tested by km77.com to determine the maximum speed it can achieve in the "moose test.""

The results are quite good and, according to the video, the Kia EV6 has responsive steering, firm suspension and the body roll under control. The grip of the tires was described as extraordinary.

At first, the car was tested with regenerative braking off, but the driver struggled to achieve a high speed, while avoiding the obstacle.

With the regenerative braking set at the third out of four levels (almost the strongest), the result was:

initial part: 78 km/h (48 mph)

middle part: 66 km/h (41 mph)

final part: 42 km/h (26 mph)

Further tests allowed the driver to achieve a similar result also with regenerative braking off, which happened to be difficult for him at the beginning. As we understand, the human factor and learning the car also plays some role.

In general, we assume that having the strong regenerative braking is not only convenient and economical (to reduce the use of brakes), as well as environmentally friendly (less brake dust), but can noticeably improve the safety. That's mainly because the car begins to slow down right away when the driver removes the foot from the accelerator and eventually hit the brake pedal.

In the second part, we can also see that the tested Kia EV6 handles the slalom smoothly and quite fast at up to over 72 km/h (45 mph).

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):