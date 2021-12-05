The 2021 Kia EV6 GT-Line with a 77.4 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive (168 kW) and Continental ContiPremiumContact 6 225/45 R20 H XL tires was recently tested by km77.com to determine the maximum speed it can achieve in the "moose test.""
The results are quite good and, according to the video, the Kia EV6 has responsive steering, firm suspension and the body roll under control. The grip of the tires was described as extraordinary.
At first, the car was tested with regenerative braking off, but the driver struggled to achieve a high speed, while avoiding the obstacle.
With the regenerative braking set at the third out of four levels (almost the strongest), the result was:
- initial part: 78 km/h (48 mph)
- middle part: 66 km/h (41 mph)
- final part: 42 km/h (26 mph)
Further tests allowed the driver to achieve a similar result also with regenerative braking off, which happened to be difficult for him at the beginning. As we understand, the human factor and learning the car also plays some role.
In general, we assume that having the strong regenerative braking is not only convenient and economical (to reduce the use of brakes), as well as environmentally friendly (less brake dust), but can noticeably improve the safety. That's mainly because the car begins to slow down right away when the driver removes the foot from the accelerator and eventually hit the brake pedal.
In the second part, we can also see that the tested Kia EV6 handles the slalom smoothly and quite fast at up to over 72 km/h (45 mph).
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
About this article