Need proof of just how surefooted the new Fiat 500e is? Well, proof doesn’t get more conclusive than watching the vehicle being subjected to the moose test, which involves the car avoiding an imaginary obstacle in the road, all while remaining between the cones. It’s a tricky test and there are plenty of cars that you thought would perform well, but actually didn’t.

And there are also cars that you really didn’t think would perform well, but they surpassed expectations. Most recently, that has to be the Dacia Spring (Europe’s cheapest new EV, one we experienced last week and found surprisingly competent) whose speed through the course was one of the highest recorded for a small car - 77 km/h (47.8 mph), although it has to be said it lost grip at the back and it looked a bit out of control, even though Km77 said it wasn’t.

The Fiat 500e didn’t quite manage the same speed, but the way it performed the same maneuver at 75 km/h (46.6 mph) was far less dramatic than the Dacia. In the case of the 500e, the rear end was glued to the road, never losing grip for a second, and aside from a bit of understeer, the car avoided the make belief moose with minimal fuss.

It’s worth noting that the 500e doesn’t appear to lean that much during the test. This is great news especially given the fact that the new electric 500’s suspension fells far softer and more plush than that of the older model. We got a chance to drive it recently and ride comfort (especially compared to the older 500) was easily one of the highlights.