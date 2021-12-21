The 2021 Fiat 500 electric, which happens to be one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe, offers also good safety, according to recent Euro NCAP tests.

The 4-star overall safety rating was completed with a brief comment (common for Fiat 500 electric and MG Marvel R) about "strong performances" and "commendable four-star rating."

The small size of an electric supermini and its relatively light weight of 1,328 kg will probably never allow it to be a particularly strong contender in crashes with other, bigger vehicles. Nonetheless, 4-stars is a good result. In 2020, the Honda e also received 4-stars (each year the requirements are slightly higher, so results can't be compared directly).

The result is especially good compared to the surprisingly low 0-star for the Renault ZOE and 1-star ratings for the Dacia Spring.

The Adult Occupant and Child Occupant safety stand at respectively: 76% and 80%. In the case of Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist - both results are at 67%.

2021 Fiat 500 Electric Euro NCAP Crash And Safety Tests
2021 Fiat 500 electric Euro NCAP test results:

  • Adult Occupant - 76 percent
  • Child Occupant - 80 percent
  • Vulnerable Road Users - 67 percent
  • Safety Assist - 67 percent
Crash tests include:

  • Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
