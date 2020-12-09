The all-new Honda e has received a "respectable" 4-star rating in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP.

4-stars seems fine for a small car like Honda e, although the customers that would like to maximize safety will have to look elsewhere for a 5-star car.

In the case of the Japanese EV, not only the small size but also the lack of some latest safety features affected the score. The attached video shows us, for example, that automatic emergency braking did not always manage to stop the car on time.

"Honda’s new electric supermini, the Honda e, represents the state of the art for green driving. It lacks some of the more advanced safety features present in the Honda Jazz but produces a respectable four-star rating in Euro NCAP’s latest tests, nevertheless."

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 76 percent

Child Occupant - 82 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 62 percent

Safety Assist - 65 percent

