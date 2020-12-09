A five star rating would be a welcome surprise though.

The all-new Honda e has received a "respectable" 4-star rating in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP.

4-stars seems fine for a small car like Honda e, although the customers that would like to maximize safety will have to look elsewhere for a 5-star car.

Euro NCAP Crash & Safety Tests of Honda e (2020)

In the case of the Japanese EV, not only the small size but also the lack of some latest safety features affected the score. The attached video shows us, for example, that automatic emergency braking did not always manage to stop the car on time.

"Honda’s new electric supermini, the Honda e, represents the state of the art for green driving. It lacks some of the more advanced safety features present in the Honda Jazz but produces a respectable four-star rating in Euro NCAP’s latest tests, nevertheless."

Here are the detailed results:

  • Adult Occupant - 76 percent
  • Child Occupant - 82 percent
  • Vulnerable Road Users - 62 percent
  • Safety Assist - 65 percent
external_image

Crash tests include:

  • Full width rigid barrier test at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (50 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)

Source: Euro NCAP

