The Honda e is no longer among the newest EVs (check out our review here), but it still looks like nothing else on the road, and it has tech that very few other vehicles have (cameras instead of mirrors or screens spanning the entire width of the dashboard). It also drives exceptionally well for a vehicle of its size and type, with a definite sporty edge to its handling.

However, lower, wider and stiffer suspension would certainly improve the driving dynamics significantly and why not also add a sporty looking widebody kit to cover all of it? That’s what a company called Innovative Composites did and even though the kit doesn’t look ready, we already know we like what it does to the little Honda’s appearance.

It consists of flared fenders, wider side sills, new bumpers and a bigger roof spoile rin the rear. They completed the look really well with a set of larger wheels (that appear motorsport-inspired in their design) wrapped in grippy track tires - it all looks really good, even with the unfinished kit...

It reminds us of many city cars turned racing or rally cars of the 1980s and early 1990s, including the souped up Honda City Turbo that had its own racing series, widely regarded as some of the most entertaining motorsport from a spectator’s standpoint - maybe the Honda e will get its own racing series too...

Innovative Composites told Motor1 they want to build a limited number of these kits once it is finalized, although its availability and price were not yet announced. You can inquire with the company yourself if you are interested and they will let you know when you will be able to get one and at what price.