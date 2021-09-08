InsideEVs' Kyle Conner regroups to Europe to check out the IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich, Germany and review some of the European electric cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 or Honda e.

In one of the latest videos, we can see our standardized 70 mph (113 km/h) range test of the Honda e, which has about 8,300 km (5,158 miles) on the odometer.

It's a small and fun city car with a 35.5 kWh battery (about 28.6 kWh usable) so we should not expect high results.

In our test, the Honda e was able to cover 136 km (85 miles), which is only about 62% of its WLTP rating of 220 km (137 miles). Combining it with a relatively weak fast charging characteristic, it's definitely not a car for long-distance travel.

The InsideEVs' 70 mph range test is conducted from 100% State of Charge (SOC), up to a dead stop (beyond 0% SOC, if possible) or until the car is not able to maintain the speed (reduced power output).

The energy consumption stands at about 20.0 kWh/100 km or 200 Wh/km (322 Wh/mile), which means that over 27 kWh was used.

The results appear to be in line with Bjørn Nyland's range test, described a year ago:

90 km/h (56 mph): 198 km (123 miles) and 151 Wh/km (243 Wh/mi)

120 km/h (75 mph): 121 km (75 miles) 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mi)

Overall, Kyle Conner is extremely happy to be able to spend some time with the Honda e, which in his opinion is a cute little EV that could be his favorite daily driving car (better than the current smart fortwo electric). Unfortunately, the Honda e is not available in the U.S. and there are no signs that it will be.

