For years, Tesla drag races were all the rage. In fact, they're honestly still some of the most popular "articles" on InsideEVs. However, the point in the past was really to prove how well electric cars, and more specifically, Tesla's vehicles compared to gas cars when it comes to performance.

Fast-forward to the present, and we finally have several electric cars on the market, as well as many more on the way. This means we can compare Tesla's vehicles to other EVs. Sure, few electric cars have the crazy acceleration of Tesla's cars, but most are quite peppy and fun to drive.

While Tesla's vehicles can accelerate ridiculously quickly, people don't need cars that rocket to 60 mph in just a few seconds or have top speeds in excess of 160 mph like the Model 3 Performance. We often say that anyone who drives just about any electric car will likely be impressed by its instant torque and eager acceleration.

We'll admit that the first time we drove a Chevy Volt (which is not even an all-electric car), we were surprised by its acceleration, and it takes nearly 8 seconds to get to 60 mph. We were even more impressed when we piloted the Chevy Bolt at an autocross event.

The Honda E electric city car is peppy, agile, and fun to drive. Its all-electric torque and tiny footprint combine to make the overall driving experience unlike almost anything on the market today. Meanwhile, much of the same can be said about the Tesla Model 3. You'll be hard-pressed to find a gas-powered midsize car that delivers the same thrill as driving the Model 3 Performance.

Put these two cars head to head at the drag strip and you can surely guess the winner before the drivers even press the accelerator pedal. However, that's not really the point here. Competitions like this are fun, safe (if you follow the right precautions), and highly informative. This is especially true if the presenters throw in some interesting twists, which they do in the case of the video above.

As always, give the short video a watch.