Americans mythologize the automobile. Commercials paint portraits of power-sliding adventure and cruising the open road. But the automotive reality is far more mundane. Most owners use their cars for basic commuting, traveling from home to work and back again with the odd necessary stop in between.

Commuting is where electric vehicles excel. They are quick, quiet and cost far less to operate. EVs operate particularly efficiently in the stop-and-go rhythms of urban and suburban driving with regenerative braking and engine-free idling.

What qualities are we looking for to find the best EVs for commuting? Range matters to an extent. We’re beyond the early stage 2010s EVs with less than 100 miles of range. Most EVs can cover the average round-trip American commute of 29.4 miles several times over without inducing range anxiety. A great commuting EV will handle smoothly and be comfortable on the road. And a luxurious interior doesn’t hurt.

Here are some of our choices for the Best EVs for commuting.

Best Overall EV for Commuting: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Starting MSRP: $37,750

Range: 240-342 miles

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks quirky. But its unconventional form has a function. The Ioniq 6 has a super low 0.21 drag coefficient — approaching Tesla Model S level. That yields an impressive range with the larger battery pack: up to 342 miles in RWD form and 316 miles with AWD. The Ioniq 6 can also get back on the road quickly with Hyundai’s 350 kW fast charging tech.

Beyond the numbers, the Ioniq 6 is a treat for everyday driving. It’s smooth, compliant and well-balanced. Its cabin is spacious in the first row and remarkably quiet (provided you turn off the spaceship-like driving noises). The Ioniq 6 makes whatever driving you’re doing feel pretty much effortless.

Best Luxury EV for Commuting: Cadillac Lyriq

Starting MSRP: $58,595

Range: 303-326 miles

The main knock on the Cadillac Lyriq is that it isn’t that sporty. But neither is your commute unless you live up a Malibu canyon. The Lyriq offers a substantial EPA range, with up to 319 miles for AWD and up to 326 miles in RWD form. Its cabin feels upscale. Its ride is comfortable. It’s stately to look at. The Lyriq feels like the Cadillac of the GM Ultium crossover lineup, even if the name sounds like a club drink.

One leg up the Lyriq has on some solid luxury EV competition is GM’s state-of-the-art Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. It feels natural. It’s easy to use. And it’s more relaxing to let the car handle a lot of the work, day in and day out. GM is phasing out Apple Carplay. But its native navigation system is an EV-oriented version of Google Maps to help you plan and charge.

Best Affordable EV for Commuting: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting MSRP: $33,600

Range: 285-319 miles

The Chevy Equinox EV doesn’t offer the performance, finery or hoity-toity badge you get with the Lyriq. But it delivers precisely what prospective EV buyers have clamored for: an anxiety-reducing range at an affordable price. The EPA estimates the base model FWD Equinox EV will offer 319 miles of range on a charge. When the LT trim arrives, the Equinox EV will start at $33,600 MSRP with full $7,500 tax credit eligibility.

The Equinox EV isn’t too exciting to drive; the FWD’s 7.7-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration seems glacial by EV standards. However, instances you take the pedal to the mat en route to the office are few and far between.

Best EV Truck for Commuting: Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $62,995

Range: 240-320 miles

Americans like commuting in trucks. You get the space and cushiness of a full-size luxury sedan with much better visibility and capability. The EV that does the best job recreating that full-size pickup vibe is the Ford F-150 Lightning, which borrows heavily from the beloved Ford F-150.

The F-150 Lightning delivers enough range for commuting, ranging from 240 to 320 miles, depending on the trim level and battery size. With its acceleration, weight distribution and lower center of gravity, the F-150 Lightning is the most pleasant F-150 to drive daily. And Ford packed so many bells and whistles into the truck it can power a job site or serve as a mobile office.

Best Family EV for Commuting: Kia EV9

Starting MSRP: $54,900

Range: 270-306 miles

Family life is commuting. And the best EV for carting around your family is the Kia EV9. The EV9 is outstanding to drive for a three-row SUV. The AWD form is potent, with 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It handles nimbly and rolls over bumps with ease. It offers solid range, between 270 and 306 miles, and its lightning-quick 350 kW fast charging can charge the full battery in 24 minutes.

Like its combustion cousin, the Telluride, the EV9 nails the ancillary parts of driving. The EV9 feels premium and high-design on the interior while offering functional space in all three rows. Its handsome exterior can transition smoothly from family life to a professional context — as long as you take care of the stickers and goldfish crumbs in the back seat.

Best EV for City Commuting: Fiat 500e

Starting MSRP: $32,500

Range: 141-162 miles

City cars aren’t ideally suited to America. But those who wish to pretend they are in Europe will find a compelling option with the Fiat 500e. The revamped version is more than a compliance car. Fiat estimates the 500e can deliver up to 162 miles of range in city driving (with summer tires). And at 143 inches long — nearly 30 inches shorter than a Hyundai Ioniq 5 — it offers the maneuverability and parkability you need for the city, with a dash of style and a relatively affordable entry price.