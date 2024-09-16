About 20 percent of Americans live in rural areas. EVs remain a tough sell for those buyers—for reasons that have little to do with politics or obstinance.

EV charging infrastructure is scarce in rural drivers. Rural drivers traveling longer distances need more range than typical EV owners. Rough roads demand more off-road capability than a typical EV possesses. EVs that do meet those requirements are often prohibitively expensive. Unsurprisingly, rural EV uptick is 40 percent lower than in urban areas.

However, we could see EVs make headway beyond early adopters in rural areas. Battery range is improving. EV options are proliferating. Tax credits bring down upfront costs. Rural owners may benefit most from not paying for gas and reduced maintenance costs.

Here are some compelling options that could make rural living with an EV much easier.

Best EV for Rural Areas: Chevrolet Silverado EV

Starting MSRP: $96,495

EPA Range: 440 miles

The Chevy Silverado EV is the non-Lucid range king, with a max range of 440 miles. That's enough to do any reasonable round-trip commute. That's enough to deliver ample range still while towing. Super Cruise hands-free driving can make those miles feel less taxing.

The Silverado EV delivers a smooth ride over rough pavement, even with 24-inch wheels. Its lightning-quick 350 kW fast charging can quickly get you back on the road. Current RST trucks are pricey, with a starting MSRP creeping toward $100,000. However, later versions should get cheaper.

Best Affordable EV for Rural Areas: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting MSRP: $41,900

EPA Range: 285-319 miles

Chevrolet brought Ultium tech to the masses with its Equinox EV. It's not the sexiest, most capable or fun-to-drive EV out there. But Chevy laser-focused on the essentials: providing the most range for the money. The Equinox EV offers a top range of 319 miles. When the 1LT trim arrives, the Equinox EV will start below $35,000 MSRP and be eligible for the federal tax credit.

You don't get everything with an affordable EV; the Equinox EV won't be optimal for climbing a mining road. But it will provide ample range for long stretches on pavement. And you can option an Equinox EV with GM's Super Cruise.

Best Relatively Affordable Electric Truck for Rural Areas: Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $54,595

EPA Range: 240-320 miles

Ford developed the F-150 Lightning from a combustion truck platform. It's a compromise, in a sense. The F-150 Lightning can't compete with dedicated EV platform rivals for raw numbers. But that compromise means the truck feels as much like a conventional F-150 as an EV can.

The F-150 Lightning offers a solid 320 miles of range with the extended range pack. It's a mobile power solution with Ford's Pro Power Onboard and V2H charging capability. It’s "Built Ford Tough" for rough pavement like its combustion brethren. Unlike those trucks, you get extra lockable storage in the frunk. Ford also has a massive dealer network for servicing.

Best Electric SUV for Rural Areas: Rivian R1S

Starting MSRP: $75,900

EPA Range: 270-410 miles

Rivian updated its R1 vehicles for 2025. Its three-row family-hauling SUV, the R1S, now offers up to 410 miles of range with the Dual Max motor setup. It can pair that range with serious off-road adventure capability. The R1S provides up to 14.9 inches of ground clearance with its adaptive suspension. And — with a range cost — you can fit the R1S with all-terrain tires.

The same space that makes the Rivian R1S a compelling family option also makes the R1S practical. The R1S can offer up to 104.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the frunk and the seats folded.

Best Luxury EV for Rural Areas: BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,250

EPA Range: 285-309 miles

Like many modern BMWs, the iX has a polarizing exterior. But everything else about the iX won't be controversial. The iX offers plenty of range for rural driving. The EPA rates it for 307 miles. The iX exceeded that in real-world Edmunds testing, earning 377 miles. And it can deliver a relaxing ride if you opt for smaller wheels and the $1,000 optional air suspension.

Not all rural areas have curvy roads. But for those in more mountainous regions, the iX can hold its own with its BMW-tuned handling. But don't expect it to rival the BMW M2 for the ultimate driving machine title.