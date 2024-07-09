Stellantis reported a substantial 21% year-over-year decline in vehicle sales in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2024, to 344,993. It was the group's fourth consecutive negative quarter, but troubles did not end there.

According to Stellantis, in Q2 2024, its plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S. decreased. And that's a surprise because the company has accustomed us to a fast growth of PHEV sales, often by more than 100% year-over-year.

Get Fully Charged Stellantis owns the U.S. PHEV segment Stellantis put four models into the top five best-selling PHEV models in the U.S. The company's PHEV sales during the first half of the year exceeded 78,000 and accounted for more than 11% of the total volume.

Last quarter, Stellantis sold 32,312 plug-in hybrids in the U.S., nearly 12% less than a year ago. It was the slowest PHEV quarter since Q1 2023. There was no sign that such a slowdown is coming, after the Q1 record of 45,781 and an 82% year-over-year growth rate.

Nonetheless, the PHEV share in the company's total volume remained relatively high at 9.4% (compared to 8.4% in Q2 2023).

Stellantis is so far ahead in the PHEV segment that no one can match it even in a slower quarter. Toyota sold 12,659 PHEVs in Q2.

Regarding brands, most of the volume comes from Jeep, which seems to be a perfect application for the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Stellantis's Fiat brand launched the new, all-electric Fiat 500e model in the U.S. in Q2, although we are not entirely sure about its sales volume. The Fiat 500 noted 163 units in Q2 and 204 in the first half of the year, but it theoretically might include some non-electric versions.

Plug-in car sales in Q2'2024:

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 887 (up 658%) and 35.6% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 7,858 (down 10%) and 19.8% share

Dodge PHEVs: 1,983 (new) and 4% share

Fiat EVs: N/A

Jeep PHEVs: 21,584 (down 22%) and 14.7% share

Stellantis PHEVs: estimated 32,312 (down 12%) and 9.4% share

Stellantis Plug-In Car Sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

So far this year, Stellantis has sold more than 78,000 plug-in hybrids in the U.S., almost three times more than Toyota. However, due to the weak Q2, the growth rate weakened to 27%.

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q2'2024:

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 1,615 (up 1,280%) and 33.8% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 15,178 (up 24%) and 20.4% share

Dodge PHEVs: 7,966 (new) and 8.6% share

Fiat EVs: N/A

Jeep PHEVs: 53,334 (up 8%) and 17.5% share

Stellantis PHEVs: 78,093 (up 27%) and 11.5% share

For reference, in 2023, Stellantis sold more than 142,000 plug-in hybrid cars in the U.S. (124% more than in 2022).

Model sales

Stellantis currently offers five PHEV models, under four brands: Alfa Romeo Tonale model (PHEV-only), Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV) (alongside the ICE version), Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

According to the company, four models are among the top five best-selling PHEVs in the U.S.: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (No. 1), the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (No. 2), the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (No. 4), and the Dodge Hornet (No. 5).

Unfortunately, only the new models—Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet R/T—brought some growth. For the first time in a couple of years, there is also an all-electric car on the list, the Fiat 500e, with an unknown initial volume (no higher than 163 in Q2).

Model sales in Q2'2024:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV): 887 (up 658%)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 7,858 (down 10%)

(21% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(21% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): 1,983 (new)

(46% of Dodge Hornet total sales)

(46% of Dodge Hornet total sales) Fiat 500e: N/A

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 6,460 (down 40%)

(12% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(12% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 15,124 (down 11%)

(39% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

The results for the first half of the year are still positive.

Model sales in Q1-Q2'2024:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV): 1,615 (up 1280%)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 15,178 (up 24%)

(21% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(21% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): 7,966 (new)

(68% of Dodge Hornet total sales)

(68% of Dodge Hornet total sales) Fiat 500e: N/A

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 19,120 (up 6%)

(18% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(18% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 34,214 (up 9%)

(44% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

EVs coming in 2024

As the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e entered the market, we are now waiting on several new models, including Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV (with Ram Ramcharger version), Grand Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona.