Stellantis reports 343,552 vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 (down 1.2% year-over-year). Similarly, the full-year result of 1,527,090 is also 1.3% lower than in 2022.

At the same time, the group noted significant progress on the electrification front, more than doubling its plug-in hybrid car sales to new record levels.

Get Fully Charged Stellantis owns 47% of the U.S. PHEV segment In 2023, Stellantis managed to increase its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales by 124% year-over-year to over 142,000 taking a massive 47% share in the segment. In 2024, the company intends to launch 8 all-electric (BEV) models in the U.S.

According to Stellantis, in Q4 2023 its PHEV sales in the U.S. increased by 118% year-over-year, which we estimated at around *44,000 units. That's a new quarterly record and a noticeable 12.8% share out of the group's total volume.

* Most of the numbers in today's sales reports are estimated because we came across a small inaccuracy in Stellantis' data, especially compared to the previous reports (most likely within 1-2% of sales of some models).

No one sells more PHEVs in the U.S. than Stellantis, which currently offers five models, under four brands: Alfa Romeo Tonale model (PHEV-only), Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV) (alongside the ICE version), Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

The two Jeeps and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid are the highest volume PHEVs on the market (top three plug-in hybrids). Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet R/T are quickly gaining share within their brands. In the case of Alfa Romeo, the PHEV share is already at 37%, although that's mostly because the brand's presence in the U.S. is very small. A very significant achievement is that almost one in four new Jeeps is rechargeable.

Plug-in car sales in Q4'2023 (some numbers estimated):

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 1,233 (new) and 37.3% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 2,848 (down 30%) and 27.5% share

Dodge PHEVs: 3,591 (new) and 8.4% share

Jeep PHEVs: 36,405 (up 125%) and 23.8% share

Stellantis PHEVs: 44,077 (up 118%) and 12.8% share

Stellantis Plug-In Car Sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

In 2023, Stellantis sold more than 142,000 plug-in hybrid cars in the U.S., which is 124% more than in 2022 and 9.4% of the group's total volume.

Stellantis says that it holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry, owning 47%. It means that the total PHEV sales must be slightly above 300,000 and that all of the other carmakers sold about 161,000 PHEVs. Toyota (including Lexis) was able to sell 39,551 PHEVs, BMW brand sold 25,318 and Mitsubishi sold 6,681 to give you some perspective for manufacturers that shared PHEV sales data.

Below we listed results for all four brands, although we should note that in the case of Dodge, the actual result might be higher (by up to a thousand or so, we guess), as we don't have the numbers other than for Q4.

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 2,096 (new) and 19.2% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 24,033 (up 67%) and 18% share

Dodge plug-ins: PHEVs: at least 3,591 (new) and 1.8% share

Jeep PHEVs: 113,113 (up 129%) and 17.6% share

Stellantis PHEVs: at least 142,833 (up 124%) and 9.4% share

For reference, in 2022, Stellantis sold more than 63,000 plug-in hybrids in the U.S., which at the time represented 4.1% of its total sales.

Model sales

In terms of individual models, Stellantis conquered the PHEV segment by capturing the number 1, 2, and 3 sales spots among PHEVs in the U.S. in 2023 (no change compared to the previous quarters).

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid model with more than 18,000 units sold in Q4, which is roughly 60% of the model Jeep Wrangler sales (estimated).

The second best PHEV is the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe with an estimated 17,979 units sold (19% of the total model sales).

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid noted a slower quarter, so the third-best-selling PHEV in Q4 was the Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV), with 3,591 sales (72% of the model sales).

Model sales in Q4'2023 (some numbers estimated):

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV): 1,233 (new)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 2,848 (down 30%)

(34% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(34% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): 3,591 (new)

(72% of Dodge Hornet total sales)

(72% of Dodge Hornet total sales) Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 17,979 (up 216%)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 18,426 (up 76%)

The top three PHEVs for the year 2023 were the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (67,429; 43% model sales), Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (45,684; 19% model sales), and Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid (23,943; 20% model sales).

Model sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV): 2,096 (new)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 23,943 (up 66%)

(20% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(20% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): at least 3,591 (new)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 45,684 (up 636%)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 67,429 (up 56%)

(43% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

Stellantis sales details:

BEVs coming in 2024

After securing a really strong position in the PHEV segment (comparable to Tesla's position in the BEV segment, and Toyota's position in the HEV segment), Stellantis will turn to all-electric cars this year.

The plan is to launch eight new models by the end of 2024, including the Fiat 500e, which is already available for order, Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Jeep Wagoneer S, and Dodge Charger Daytona. Three more models will be announced soon.

The long-term plan is to increase the share of all-electric vehicles in the group's sales mix (passenger-car and light-duty truck) from 0% today to 50% by the end of this decade (2030). That's just seven years. Considering that PHEVs will still be selling well, the company should be mostly electrified by that time.

U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said: "Our sales momentum continues to grow as we head into 2024. Our electrified offerings, which included the launch of Dodge Hornet R/T and Alfa Romeo Tonale in 2023, will continue to expand with our first BEVs introduced to the North America market this year, including the Jeep Recon, Fiat 500e, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the Ram 1500 REV. As we navigate the wide-ranging transformations occurring within the automotive industry, we are focused on achieving our Dare Forward strategic plan, and we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network in pursuit of that goal."