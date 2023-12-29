The all-new 2024 Fiat 500e (in Europe, it's known as Fiat 500 electric), is one of the most interesting premieres in the U.S. That's because it's the first all-electric car from Stellantis in the U.S., and a much-needed entrance in the small car segment after so many new SUVs.

The Fiat 500e brings tremendous improvements compared to the original compliance Fiat 500e, which was sold from 2013-2019 (more on that later).

Pricing

According to Stellantis, the 2024 Fiat 500e (the initial RED trim) will be launched in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, starting at an MSRP of $32,500 (plus $1,595 destination charge, for a total cost of $34,095). Because the car is produced in Turin, Italy, it will not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although there is a chance that the incentive will be available through leasing.

An interesting thing is that the new 500e is less expensive than the old one, which according to our records, was offered in 2019 at an MSRP of $33,460 (plus $1,495 DST). The older version was produced in Toluca, Mexico, using core EV parts from external suppliers.

Battery and Range

The 2024 Fiat 500e is equipped with a 42-kilowatt-hour battery, which is a massive 75% increase compared to 24 kWh in the original one.

The increased battery capacity of 18 kWh allowed the new 500e to achieve an EPA Combined range of 149 miles (according to estimates from the manufacturer for the summer tires), compared to 84 miles in the original one. That's a 77% increase and a level that seems appropriate for a city car.

Let's note that the new 500e has large 17-inch wheels (205/45R17), compared to 15-inch in the old 500e (185/55R15).

Speaking of range, Fiat noted that in city driving, the range rating is 162 miles, while in the previous generation, it was barely 90 miles (an 80% increase).

An important thing is that the new Fiat 500e has more battery capacity and range, without increasing the weight of the car. It's 2,952 lbs (1,339 kg) so actually almost 1% less than several years ago (2,980 lbs). This shows us how big improvements have been made regarding battery energy density.

By the way, the 2024 Fiat 500e probably will be the lightest all-electric model on the market. The Mini Cooper SE weighs 3,143 lbs (despite a smaller battery of 32.6 kWh).

Power and Acceleration

The 2024 Fiat 500e remains a front-wheel drive car with an 87-kW and 220-Nm electric motor. That's a slight improvement over the previous generation (83 kW and 200 Nm).

Thanks to the slightly more powerful drive unit, the new 500e can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 94 mph, compared to 8.9 seconds and 85 mph previously.

Charging

Big progress has been made on the charging front, as the car can replenish energy in a similar time as before (about 4 hours), despite a much higher battery capacity. That's because the new onboard charger is rated at 11 kW, compared to about 6 kW previously.

Not only that, the new Fiat 500e is equipped with a CCS1 charging port and is capable of DC fast charging, which was not possible previously (only AC).

According to the specs, the DC charging from 0 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) takes just 35 minutes at up to 85 kilowatts and five minutes of fast charging might add 31 miles of range. Those are very solid results, compared to the battery size (up to 2C charging current) and compared to other small models, which we reported on a few years ago.

Below, we attached the main specs of the 2024 Fiat 500e with a comparison to the older version from the 2019 model year.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2019 Fiat 500e 15-inch

[B] Drive FWD FWD Battery 42 kWh 75% 24 kWh EPA Range Combined 149 mi* 77.4% 84 mi City 162 mi* 80% 90 mi Highway 76.6 mi Specs 0-60 mph 8.5 s -4.5% 8.9 s Top speed 94 mph 10.6% 85 mph Peak power 87 kW 4.8% 83 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi City 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi Highway 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW (4h 15 min) On-board charger: about 6 kW (4h) DC Info: 0-80% SOC in 35 min at up to 85 kW;

up to 31 miles of range in 5 minutes No DC charging Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 2952 lbs (1339 kg) -0.9% 2980 lbs (1352 kg) Prices MSRP $32,500 -2.9% $33,460 Dest. Charge +$1,595 +$1,495 Tax Credit N/A** $7,500 Effective Price $34,095** 24.2% $27,455

* values according to the manufacturer, ** federal tax credit requirements changed and can't be compared directly



2024 Fiat 500e Vs. Others

Many potential buyers are wondering whether the new Fiat 500e is a good choice compared to other small or at least similarly priced models.

Well, since the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo is retiring, the Mazda MX-30 already retired, and the Mini Cooper SE is aging, there are not too many small/affordable models. The new 500e appears very compelling for simple city driving, commuting, or as a second car in the household.

According to InsideEVs' data, besides the low-range MINI (114 miles), the closest alternative is the new entry-level Kona Electric SE (similarly priced, with a slightly bigger battery and range). Some might also consider the larger Nissan Leaf S, which is less expensive and will offer a very similar range.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-inch

$32,500 +$1,595 N/A $34,095 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch $26,500 +$995 $7,500 $19,995 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch $27,800 +$995 $7,500 $21,295 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-inch $32,675 +$1,335 N/A $34,010 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL (64.8 kWh) 17-inch $36,675 +$1,335 N/A $38,010 2024 Kia Niro EV 17-inch $39,600 +$1,325 N/A $40,925 2024 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-inch $30,900 +$995 N/A $31,895 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch $28,140 +$1,095 $3,750 $25,485 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch $36,190 +$1,095 $3,750 $33,535

* federal tax credit numbers apply only for purchases between April 18, 2023 and December 31, 2023. We don't know the numbers for 2024 yet.

Basic specs (all models are FWD)

Model Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-inch

42 149 mi* 8.5 94 mph 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch 65 259 mi 6.5 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch 65 247 mi 7.0 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-inch 48.6 200 mi* 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL (64.8 kWh) 17-inch 64.8 261 mi 2024 Kia Niro EV 17-inch 64.8 253 mi 2024 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door 16-inch 32.6 114 mi 6.9 93 mph 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch 40 149 mi 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch 60 212 mi

* expected EPA range, according to a manufacturer

Gallery: 2024 Fiat 500e North American Launch