The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first-ever plug-in hybrid model, is now officially on sale in the United States.

Available in three trim levels exclusively with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 2024 Tonale starts at $42,995 in the entry-level Sprint grade. The Ti mid-range model has a starting MSRP of $44,995, while the range-topping Veloce is priced from $47,495. All prices exclude a $1,595 destination charge.

We can't provide a price comparison with the Dodge Hornet sister car yet as we only know the prices for the latter vehicle's ICE variants – Dodge hasn't put a price on the PHEV version yet.

Back to the Tonale, Alfa Romeo says it has also opened pre-ordering for the Tonale Ti and Tonale Veloce trim levels, with Tonale Sprint availability to follow later in the first quarter of this year.

Customers can build their Ti or Veloce Tonale through Alfa Romeo's US website and choose from the available options. After selecting a preferred dealer, a representative will contact the customer to finalize the order. The automaker did not say when US deliveries start.

It's worth noting that customers who choose to lease their Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit – the Tonale is made in Italy so it's not eligible for the new subsidies when bought outright.

All trim levels of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale feature a plug-in hybrid AWD powertrain consisting of a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, a rear-mounted 90-kW (120-hp) electric motor and a front-mounted 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine.

The total system power is 285 horsepower, a best-in-class value in the premium compact SUV segment according to Alfa Romeo. More importantly, the powertrain is said to enable an all-electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers).

"The Tonale drops right into one of the largest volume segments with best-in-class 285 horsepower and more than 30 miles of electric range as the next generation of electrified Alfa Romeo vehicles make their way into the market." Larry Dominique, Senior Vice-president and Head of Alfa Romeo North America

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale features a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system that's said to reconcile "exhilarating" driving dynamics with a comfortable ride. It also features a variety of driver assistance systems and Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect.