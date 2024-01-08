Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to 19,604 (down 5.6% year-over-year). In 2023, the company sold 87,340 vehicles (up 1.8% year-over-year).

Despite there not being much growth in Mitsubishi car sales, the Japanese brand managed to at least improve its electrification ratio thanks to the upgraded Outlander PHEV.

Get Fully Charged Mitsubishi does not offer all-electric cars yet Mitsubishi currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model—the Outlander PHEV—but in the next couple of years, it intends to introduce some all-electric models as well. The company's first all-electric model was the i (or i-MiEV), although it was a decade ago.

In Q4, Mitsubishi sold 1,577 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which is 90% more than a year ago and a decent 8.0% of the total volume.

As always, interesting is the comparison between the standard gasoline Outlander (8,979 sales) and the plug-in hybrid version. The ICE outsold the PHEV by almost 6:1.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 1,577 (up 90%) and 8% share

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

In 2023, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 6,681 (up 241% year-over-year), which is a new record for the model. The share out of Mitsubishi's total volume improved to 7.6% (compared to 2-3% in the previous years).

Nonetheless, the ICE Outlander still attracts far more customers with 42,501 sales in 2023.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 6,681 (up 241%) and 7.6% share

For reference, in 2022, Mitsubishi PHEV sales amounted to 1,961 (2.3% of the total volume).

Let's recall that the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with a 20-kilowatt-hour battery has an EPA all-electric range of 38 miles (and a total range of 420 miles). Its price currently starts at $40,345 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,445 ($1,570 in Alaska/Hawaii), compared to $28,395 for the regular Outlander (ICE).

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: First Drive

8 Photos

Mitsubishi had a lot of challenges in the past several years, and so far has not been able to rebound in the U.S. to the previous sales level.

On the horizon is the electrification of the brand through the introduction of new, all-electric models, expected by 2028 (most likely in partnership with Nissan, under the broader Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance). It might be a turning point for the brand.