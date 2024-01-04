Nissan vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 4.8% year-over-year to 185,878. The total result in 2023 amounted to 834,097 units (up 22.2% year-over-year).

This positive general outcome has been accompanied by a significant increase in all-electric car sales during the quarter and in 2023.

Get Fully Charged The year 2023 was a turning point for Nissan BEV sales In 2023, Nissan's all-electric car sales in the United States amounted to 20,616 units, which is the best annual result since 2014. The results improved once the Nissan Ariya model entered the market, more than offsetting the Leaf's fade.

In Q4, Nissan's all-electric car sales amounted to 5,113, which is 54% more than a year ago and 2.8% of the brand's total volume.

That's the best fourth quarter for Nissan BEVs in a long time—mostly thanks to the all-new Nissan Ariya model, which with 3,765 sales more than compensates for the Nissan Leaf sales drop to 1,348 (down 57% year-over-year).

It seems that the Japanese manufacturer has finally found a way to rebound after years of stagnation in the BEV segment.

Nissan BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Nissan Ariya: 3,765 (up 1,773%)

Nissan Leaf: 1,348 (down 57%)

Total: 5,113 (up 54%) and 2.8% share

Nissan BEV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

In 2023, Nissan sold 20,616 electric cars in the U.S. (69% more than a year ago), which represents 2.5% of the brand's total sales.

The Ariya model already outsold the Leaf by almost two-to-one, as the Leaf was down 41% year-over-year to just 7,152, its lowest result since the market launch in 2010.

Nissan BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Nissan Ariya: 13,464 (up 6,599%)

Nissan Leaf: 7,152 (down 41%)

Total: 20,616 (up 69%) and 2.5% share

For reference, in 2022, Nissan sales exceeded 12,000 (down 14% year-over-year).

Cumulatively, Nissan sold over 198,000 BEVs in the U.S. (since December 2010) and, as we said before, that's a pretty sad picture for a company that once was at the forefront of the EV market with an ambition to produce 150,000-200,000 Leafs annually in the U.S. ten years ago.

As we can see below, the year 2023 is the first above 20,000 units for Nissan since 2014:

Now, the main question is whether the Nissan Ariya can improve that result in 2024.