You can now lease a Nissan Ariya electric SUV for as little as $199 a month in some parts of the country following a recent price cut. This makes it one of the best EV lease deals in the United States.

If you live in New York City, Washington D.C., Jersey City, Boston, or Baltimore, for example, you can get an entry-level 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD for $199 a month on an 18-month contract, with $4,379 due at signing.

The $4,379 initial payment includes a $4,180 consumer down payment and $199 first-month payment, according to Nissan's website via online auto research company Cars Direct. That means the actual monthly cost is $442 when factoring in the down payment.

Nissan's SignatureFlex Lease offer includes over $10,000 in savings including $9,280 in lease cash and $1,000 in bonus cash. A $1,000 Loyalty Cash bonus is also available if the customer currently owns or leases a Nissan or Infiniti vehicle; no trade-in is required.

The lease deal is based on a starting MSRP of $45,080 including destination charge and 10,000 miles per year; drive more than that in a year and you'll have to pay an extra fee of $0.25 per mile. The 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD is powered by a 63-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated driving range of 216 miles.

If you're interested, you should know the offer has limited availability, so you should check with your Nissan dealer for inventory information.

The deals vary by region; we checked the automaker's website and only found this deal in select cities on the East Coast: New York City, Washington D.C., Jersey City, Boston, and Baltimore. More cities may be included; to find out if yours is, enter your ZIP code here on Nissan's website.

Elsewhere in the country, including on the West Coast, Nissan's standard lease deal is $369 a month with $4,079 due at signing for 36 months, based on the same MSRP of $45,080 (including destination charge). A month ago, the standard lease price for the Nissan Ariya across the U.S. was $339 for 36 months with $4,509 at signing.

According to Cars Direct citing a bulletin sent to dealers, Nissan has changed Ariya lease pricing by passing along the $7,500 federal tax credit—the Ariya does not qualify for the credit when purchased, but an Inflation Reduction Act loophole allows automakers to claim the commercial tax incentive when leasing their EVs to consumers.