Stellantis reports 332,540 vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024, down 10% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company's plug-in hybrid car sales continued to quickly increase.

According to Stellantis, in Q1 2024, its PHEV sales in the U.S. increased by 82% year-over-year to 45,781 units. That's a new quarterly record. Moreover, the PHEV share in the group's total volume is also a record high at 13.8%.

Get Fully Charged Stellantis owns the U.S. PHEV segment In Q1 2024, four out of the top five best-selling PHEV models in the U.S. were from Stellantis. In 2024, the company intends to launch 8 all-electric models in the U.S.

No one sells more PHEVs in the U.S. than Stellantis (Toyota is barely at a third of Stellantis' PHEV sales). Most of the volume comes from Jeep, which seems to be a perfect application for the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Plug-in car sales in Q1'2024:

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 728 (new) and 32% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 7,320 (up 111%) and 21% share

Dodge PHEVs: 5,983 (new) and 13.9% share

Jeep PHEVs: 31,750 (up 47%) and 20.2% share

Stellantis PHEVs: estimated 45,781 (up 82%) and 13.8% share

Stellantis Plug-In Car Sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Stellantis sold more than 142,000 plug-in hybrid cars in the U.S. (up 124% year-over-year).

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Alfa Romeo PHEVs: 2,096 (new) and 19.2% share

Chrysler PHEVs: 24,033 (up 67%) and 18% share

Dodge plug-ins: PHEVs: at least 3,591 (new) and 1.8% share

Jeep PHEVs: 113,113 (up 129%) and 17.6% share

Stellantis PHEVs: at least 142,833 (up 124%) and 9.4% share

Model sales

Stellantis currently offers five PHEV models, under four brands: Alfa Romeo Tonale model (PHEV-only), Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV) (alongside the ICE version), Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

The two best-selling models are the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (19,090) and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (12,660). In total, Stellantis put four models among the top five best-selling PHEVs in the U.S. in Q1.

Model sales in Q1'2024:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV-only): 728 (new)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 7,320 (up 111%)

(22% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(22% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): 5,983 (new)

(81% of Dodge Hornet total sales)

(81% of Dodge Hornet total sales) Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 12,660 (up 75%)

(23% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(23% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 19,090 (up 33%)

(50% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

If we compare the results with 2023, it turns out that the electrification of each model increased (aside from the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which is already at 100%).

Model sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV): 2,096 (new)

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid: 23,943 (up 66%)

(20% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(20% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV): at least 3,591 (new)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 45,684 (up 636%)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(19% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 67,429 (up 56%)

(43% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

BEVs coming in 2024

Stellantis says that the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e will arrive any day now (in Q2). The company intends to launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona, and the mentioned Fiat 500e. Three additional models will be announced soon. The all-new electric Wagoneer S will debut in Q2.

Jason Stoicevich, head of U.S. sales said: "As Jeep prepares to deliver its first fully electric vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer S, in the U.S. in the second quarter, the brand saw significant growth across its portfolio in Q1, and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are currently ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling hybrids in the country. 2024 will be a transformative year for the company and our consumers, and our focus and commitment remain on delivering best-in-class products across Stellantis’ diverse portfolio.”

Stellantis' long-term plan is to increase the share of all-electric vehicles in the group's sales mix (passenger-car and light-duty truck) from 0% today to 50% by the end of this decade (2030). Considering that PHEVs will still be selling well, the company should be mostly electrified by that time.