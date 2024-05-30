Technically, the first all-electric Jeep model was the Jeep Avenger. But as a subcompact crossover that only recently added all-wheel-drive, there's a reason it's only sold in Europe and a few other markets. No, the "real" battery-powered Jeep that Americans—and soon, much of the rest of the world—will want is this: the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S.

Set to be assembled in Mexico, the Wagoneer S will first go on sale in the U.S. and Canada this fall, followed by other markets worldwide. The first version available, called Launch Edition, comes with all the bells and whistles and carries a starting price of $71,995 including destination.

Powered by a 100.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and packing 20-inch wheels, 45 inches of usable screen real estate inside and plenty of ambient lighting, the Launch Edition is as loaded as this model gets. But more affordable variants are coming soon, as are more electric members of the Jeep family as well.

Get Fully Charged Jeep's EV offensive starts The Wagoneer S is Jeep's first global EV. Featuring 600 horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel drive and an estimated range of over 300 miles thanks to a massive 100.5-kWh battery, the Wagoneer S looks like a very promising vehicle. That said, the $70,000+ price tag for the Launch Edition makes it $20,000 more expensive than the top-spec Tesla Model Y Performance, so dealers will need to do a lot of convincing work to sell high volumes.

Size And Specs

By comparison, a top-spec Tesla Model Y Performance—something the Wagoneer S is already racing against in new ads—is roughly $20,000 less. But Jeep says the all-new Wagoneer S is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit both when purchasing and leasing and more affordable post-Launch Edition versions are likely to follow.

Size-wise, it's also quite a bit bigger than the Model Y. Measuring 192.4 inches long, 74.8 inches wide (without mirrors) and 64.8 inches tall, the Wagoneer S is roughly similar to the Chevrolet Blazer EV, albeit a bit wider. But this isn't just some midsize crossover; it's a Jeep, so it comes standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Billed as Jeep’s most aerodynamic car ever, with a drag coefficient of 0.29, the all-new Wagoneer S is based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and uses a 400-volt architecture. Each of the two electric drive motors fitted on the front and rear axles integrate the electric motor, gearing and power electronics into a single unit. Each motor makes 250 kW (335 horsepower), while the total system output is rated at 447 kW (600 hp) and 617 pound-feet of torque.

The front EDM features wheel disconnects to reduce energy consumption when cruising and optimize range. In other words, the Wagoneer S can sometimes run as a rear-wheel drive vehicle.

Jeep says the zero to 60 miles per hour time of the Wagoneer S Launch Edition is 3.4 seconds and the top speed is 124 mph, making it the fastest Jeep ever. Yes, even faster than the Jeep Trackhawk, which could only manage to do it in 3.5 seconds.

Charging the new EV from 5% to 80% from a Level 2 charger takes approximately 6.8 hours, according to Jeep, and the Launch Edition will come with either a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or public charging credits through Free2move Charge, Stellantis’ charging ecosystem.

The maximum DC fast charging rate hasn’t been disclosed, but the company said that a 20% to 80% top-up will take around 23 minutes, adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. The official press release didn’t mention anything about vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, so it’s unclear if Jeep’s new global electric SUV will offer this functionality. The CCS port is located on the rear left quarter panel; Jeep officials said today that they will offer Tesla's NACS port on this model sometime in the next two years.

Jeep’s EV has a curb weight of 5,667 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,033 pounds, while the maximum trailering capacity is 3,400 pounds. The trunk has a volume of 30.6 cubic feet and the front trunk can carry three cubic feet of stuff, while the whole vehicle boasts 61 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down.

The American carmaker says the Wagoneer S has a body torsion stiffness 35% higher than the company’s previous mid-size crossover, which translates to a “superior ride, handling and effective response to driver input.”

And as a Jeep, it shouldn't be a slouch off-road, either. The Wagoneer S boasts five driving modes for different types of terrain, including snow and sand.

Style And Aerodynamics

Billed as a stylish, sophisticated and confident machine, the new battery-powered Jeep features a stylized closed seven-slot grille that illuminates the line of sight when the driver approaches the car.

The angled hood and windshield help with the EV’s aerodynamics, as do the cantilevered rear spoiler, flush pocket door handles, integrated fins and underbody shields.

The Launch Edition comes with dark accent cues all around the exterior, including 20-inch Gloss Black wheels. There’s also a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and satin-painted accent trims.

Step inside and the biggest attraction is the massive screen real estate. Jeep says the 2024 Wagoneer S has over 45 inches of usable screen space that comes from four separate displays: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch center infotainment system running the company’s Uconnect 5 system, a 10.25-inch segment-exclusive passenger display and another touchscreen at the bottom of the center console for the climate control system. There’s no display for the rear passengers.

The seating, center console, doors and instrument panel are covered in a non-leather synthetic material. The headliner is made from premium microfiber suede and the premium carpets are comprised of recycled pre- and post-consumer materials.

Up front, the Wagoneer S’s cockpit is adorned with black ceramic-coated aluminum with haptic applique. The soft-wrapped doors are accentuated with decorative trim and the flat-bottomed steering wheel is covered in a red-stitched Cabo vinyl anti-microbial material that makes it easier to clean, according to Jeep.

Jeep says it's the only model in its segment to have standard heated and exclusive standard ventilated rear seats. The front seats are also heated and ventilated.

Ready To Launch

The Launch Edition comes with a segment-exclusive McIntosh premium sound system that packs 19 speakers, a 1,200-watt amplifier and a 12-inch subwoofer. The Wagoneer S also features over-the-air software updates and over 170 safety and security features, according to Jeep, including Active Driving Assist, Intersection Collision Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Surround View camera.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will reach EV-certified dealerships in the United States and Canada this fall.

