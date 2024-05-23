Jeep’s upmarket Wagoneer S all-electric mid-size SUV is coming this fall as the American carmaker’s fastest production model ever, beating even the gasoline-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the zero to 60 miles per hour sprint, albeit by a tiny difference.

To emphasize this newly acquired title, Jeep put together a new ad where the luxury-oriented EV goes up against the best-selling car in the world, the Tesla Model Y. But as you’ll see for yourself in the video embedded above, Jeep isn’t trying to surpass Tesla.

Get Fully Charged Jeep's all-electric future Jeep is slowly but surely electrifying its portfolio. The Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids are already the best-selling PHEVs in the United States, but the Stellantis-owned American automaker won't stop there. The all-electric Recon, Wagoneer S, Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee will hit the streets by the end of the decade.

When it was initially announced, the Jeep Wagoneer S had a pretty impressive estimated specs sheet: 600 horsepower from a pair of electric motors and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

Now, though, the new ad claims the battery-powered mid-size SUV can go a smidge faster–just 3.4 seconds to reach the magic number from a standstill, thus beating the brawny V-8-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk by just a tenth of a second.

The promo video also adds the estimated torque into the mix, all 617 pound-feet of it, a detail that was previously unknown. As for the driving range, Jeep officials initially offered a target of 400 miles on a full charge, but this ad now shows an estimated range of over 300 miles.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer S EV First Look

9 Photos

Coincidentally, the Tesla Model Y Performance, which is also a mid-size electric crossover, can sprint to 60 in 3.5 seconds. In other words, the Jeep Wagoneer S will be faster than Tesla’s offering. Range-wise, the $51,490 Model Y Performance can go up to 279 miles on a full charge, so the Wagoneer S should have the upper hand once again.

However, we expect Jeep’s new EV to be more expensive than its Tesla-branded counterpart, seeing how the Stellantis-owned company is pushing for a luxury-like narrative. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the Wagoneer S, but we’ll know more as its official U.S. market launch in the fall inches closer, so stay tuned. The EV will also be available in Europe and other parts of the world.

In the meantime, you can head over to the comments to let us know what you think about Jeep’s new ad.