The Jeep Wagoneer S, an all-electric upmarket midsize SUV that’s on track for US launch in 2024, will likely lock horns with multiple premium electric SUVs currently on sale stateside, like the BMW iX and Rivian R1S among others.

The five-meter-long SUV will first launch in the US, followed by left- and right-hand drive European markets in 2025, including the UK, Autocar reported. The publication added that it would have a range of 373 miles, slightly less than Jeep’s estimate of 400 miles when the company revealed the SUV in September 2022. That figure will vary in EPA and WLTP test cycles.

The Wagoneer S will be the most premium of Jeep’s seven-model-line-up for the UK, which includes the already-on-sale Jeep Avenger, which was awarded the European car of the year in January 2023, and the upcoming Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon. The line-up also includes a new EV that Jeep CEO Christian Meunier described as a look into the future of the brand.

The Wrangler S will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Large architecture. Jeep has promised that it will pack 600 horsepower and accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds, thanks to a dual motor all-wheel drive configuration. If that turns out to be true, the Wagoneer S would be faster accelerating than the BMW iX, and possibly slot in the league of the Rivian R1S, and the Tesla Model X.

The press images reveal a sleek body with smooth aerodynamic surfacing, and its proportions convey a sense of upmarket comfort and luxury, indicating that it might even be an electric alternative to the Range Rover Sport.

Early this year, Stellantis showcased the Wagoneer S to dealers at a conference in Las Vegas. Some former dealers were so impressed with the model, that they were determined to get back into the business. One dealer estimated that the Wagoneer S could bring the type of performance seen on the 707 hp Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.