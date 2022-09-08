Jeep has revealed its three-prong approach to being an EV SUV leader, with a trio of quite different electric models that will all debut by 2024. They are the Jeep Avenger, a small but rugged crossover designed for Europe, the Recon, which is a rugged more off-road oriented model with global ambitions and finally the Wagoneer S, which will be a more grown up and luxurious offering that won’t actually be related to the current Wagoneer ICE model.

The vehicle that was referred to as Jeepster EV in some speculative reports announcing its arrival is called the Jeep Avenger. It will enter production at the Stellantis factory in Tychy, Poland next year when it will also debut in Europe, the market it was exclusively designed for. It will still retain the usual ruggedness of a Jeep, but its smaller size will make it more suitable for narrow Old Continent roads.

Gallery: Foto - Jeep Avanger 2023

5 Photos

Its makers are targeting a WLTP range of around 400 km (250 miles) on one charge, and it will most likely be available as a front-wheel drive vehicle in lower trim levels. It will be built on the STLA Small platform, which so far has only been used for front-wheel drive vehicles, but it’s an updated and reworked version of the architecture so they may possibly now be able to add a rear motor - it seems a bit strange for Jeep to sell a vehicle that’s only FWD, so we believe AWD will be part of the package.

Jeep emphasizes its strong off-road capability in the press release, clearly hinting that it will have all-wheel drive. The Jeep Avenger will make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show this fall.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Recon

5 Photos

The next model is the Jeep Recon, a boxy and overtly off-road-oriented model that according to its makers is able to tackle the serious off-road trails right out of the box. It is not based on any existing Jeep ICE vehicle and has been designed from the ground up as an EV - not much is shared about this model, but according to Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO,

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.

North American reservations for the Jeep Recon will open in early 2023, although it will be a global model available in many markets including Europe.

The final big reveal was what Jeep calls its all-new, all-electric Wagoneer model, currently codenamed Wagoneer S, and expected to be revealed next year in the US but targeting a global market. It will get a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup as standard, up to 600 horsepower (0 - 60 mph in 3.5 seconds) and the manufacturer is targeting a range of around 400 miles on one charge, thanks to a sleek, low-slung design that will make the vehicle as aerodynamically efficient as possible. Christian Meunier notes that

We’ll delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV that is loaded with technology and high quality craftmanship, offering 4x4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

4 Photos

He added that