Stellantis reports 408,521 vehicle sales in the US during the second quarter of 2022, which is 16% less than a year ago. Also, year-to-date sales are lower than in 2021: 813,742 (down 15%).

However, Stellantis can show some interesting results in the plug-in segment, as the company delivered some 15,000 plug-in hybrids (if not more), during the quarter.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe in particular noted 10,861, which makes it the top plug-in hybrid model in the country. It means also that every fifth new Jeep Wrangler is a PHEV right now.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV) is also relatively strong with 4,095 units (13% of all Chrysler Pacifica).

Stellantis does not provide numbers for all its plug-in models, but the two above alone translate into 14,956 and 3.7% of the total volume. For reference, Toyota/Lexus sold over 9,000 plug-ins, General Motors over 7,000 BEVs, while Ford sold over 4,000 BEVs (plus an undisclosed number of PHEVs).

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales in Q2 2022:

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Exterior
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

So far this year, Stellantis sold more than 27,000 plug-in hybrids in the US:

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales YTD:

  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 19,207
  • Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 8,259
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A
  • Total: 27,466+

Only time will tell how well Stellantis' electrification will pay off, but for now, it seems that the PHEV volume is not bad. The first all-electric models are coming later this decade.

Stellantis' plug-in offer in the US:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid FWD 16 32 mi
(51 km)		 520 mi
(837 km)		  
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe AWD 17 25 mi
(40 km)		 470 mi
(756 km)		  
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe AWD 17 21 mi
(34 km)		 370 mi
(595 km)		 6.0

Stellantis sales details:

external_image

More sales reports

us ford ev sales june 2022 US: Ford EV Sales Increased 77% In June 2022: Over 1,800 F-150 Lightnings Sold
us gm plugin vehicle sales 2022q2 US: GM Delivered Over 7,000 Plug-In Vehicles In Q2 2022
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com