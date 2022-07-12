Stellantis reports 408,521 vehicle sales in the US during the second quarter of 2022, which is 16% less than a year ago. Also, year-to-date sales are lower than in 2021: 813,742 (down 15%).
However, Stellantis can show some interesting results in the plug-in segment, as the company delivered some 15,000 plug-in hybrids (if not more), during the quarter.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe in particular noted 10,861, which makes it the top plug-in hybrid model in the country. It means also that every fifth new Jeep Wrangler is a PHEV right now.
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV) is also relatively strong with 4,095 units (13% of all Chrysler Pacifica).
Stellantis does not provide numbers for all its plug-in models, but the two above alone translate into 14,956 and 3.7% of the total volume. For reference, Toyota/Lexus sold over 9,000 plug-ins, General Motors over 7,000 BEVs, while Ford sold over 4,000 BEVs (plus an undisclosed number of PHEVs).
Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales in Q2 2022:
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 10,861
(20% of total Jeep Wrangler and 5.8% of Jeep sales)
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 4,095
(13% of total Chrysler Pacifica and 11% of Chrysler sales)
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A
- Total: 14,956+ (over 3.7% of the total Stellantis volume)
So far this year, Stellantis sold more than 27,000 plug-in hybrids in the US:
Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales YTD:
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 19,207
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 8,259
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A
- Total: 27,466+
Only time will tell how well Stellantis' electrification will pay off, but for now, it seems that the PHEV volume is not bad. The first all-electric models are coming later this decade.
Stellantis' plug-in offer in the US:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
|FWD
|16
|32 mi
(51 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
|AWD
|17
|25 mi
(40 km)
|470 mi
(756 km)
|2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|AWD
|17
|21 mi
(34 km)
|370 mi
(595 km)
|6.0
Stellantis sales details:
