Stellantis reports 408,521 vehicle sales in the US during the second quarter of 2022, which is 16% less than a year ago. Also, year-to-date sales are lower than in 2021: 813,742 (down 15%).

However, Stellantis can show some interesting results in the plug-in segment, as the company delivered some 15,000 plug-in hybrids (if not more), during the quarter.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe in particular noted 10,861, which makes it the top plug-in hybrid model in the country. It means also that every fifth new Jeep Wrangler is a PHEV right now.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV) is also relatively strong with 4,095 units (13% of all Chrysler Pacifica).

Stellantis does not provide numbers for all its plug-in models, but the two above alone translate into 14,956 and 3.7% of the total volume. For reference, Toyota/Lexus sold over 9,000 plug-ins, General Motors over 7,000 BEVs, while Ford sold over 4,000 BEVs (plus an undisclosed number of PHEVs).

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales in Q2 2022:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 10,861

(20% of total Jeep Wrangler and 5.8% of Jeep sales)

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 4,095

(13% of total Chrysler Pacifica and 11% of Chrysler sales)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A

Total: 14,956+ (over 3.7% of the total Stellantis volume)

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

So far this year, Stellantis sold more than 27,000 plug-in hybrids in the US:

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales YTD:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 19,207

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 8,259

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A

Total: 27,466+

Only time will tell how well Stellantis' electrification will pay off, but for now, it seems that the PHEV volume is not bad. The first all-electric models are coming later this decade.

Stellantis' plug-in offer in the US:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid FWD 16 32 mi

(51 km) 520 mi

(837 km) 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe AWD 17 25 mi

(40 km) 470 mi

(756 km) 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe AWD 17 21 mi

(34 km) 370 mi

(595 km) 6.0

Stellantis sales details: