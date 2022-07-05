In June, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US increased by 31.5% year-over-year to 152,262, which is a positive sign. However, we must remember that a year ago, the volume was at the bottom.

Ford sales: 145,368 (up 31.1%)

Lincoln sales: 6,894 (up 40.6%)

Total sales: 152,262 (up 31.5%)

Nonetheless, the year-to-date result is still negative 8.1% year-over-year at 915,820. There is a chance that the results will further improve later this year, as the company repeats that demand for new vehicles remains strong.

Meanwhile, Ford's all-electric vehicle sales increased quickly. In June, the company sold 4,353 BEVs, which is 77% more than a year ago and 3.0% of the total volume.

The number includes 1,837 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups and 1,957 Ford Mustang Mach-E. We estimated that Ford E-Transit sales stand at 559 (based on the cumulative number and previous reports).

According to Ford, going into July, both F-150 Lightning and Mach-E dealer stock is higher than in June, which heralds stronger July sales ahead.

Noteworthy is also that over 70% of BEV sales are customers coming from other competitor brands.

Ford BEV sales in the US - June 2022

* some numbers estimated

In the second quarter of 2022, Ford sold 15,527 all-electric vehicles (up 144% year-over-year), while so far this year sales almost reached 23,000 (up 77%).

BEV sales in Q2:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 10,941 (up 72%)

Ford E-Transit: 2,290 (new)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2,296 (new)

Total: 15,527 (up 144%)

* some numbers estimated

Ford F-150 Lightning

1,837 Ford F-150 Lightning delivered in June is a pretty good result and the highest in the electric pickup segment (sorry Rivian). According to Ford, a total of 2,296 were sold so far.

"Sales of the all new F 150 Lightning continue to ramp up. In June, Ford sold 1,837 F 150 Lightnings, while more than 75 percent of people who reserved an F 150 Lightning came from other competitive brands. In the short time F 150 Lightning has been on sale, Ford has sold a total of 2,296 trucks, taking the lead in the segment during the month of June."

A small, non-EV-related recall of the Ford F-150 Lightning, announced in late June, potentially involves some 2,700 vehicles, which indicates the scale of production.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E sales decreased in June by almost 21% year-over-year to 1,957, which is a worrying sign.

10,941 Mach-E were delivered in Q2 and some 17,675 so far this year. Cumulatively almost 45,000 Mach-E were sold in the US.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is estimated at about 6,700 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 6,000 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the US - June 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - June 2022

Unfortunately, the production volume of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico decreased by over 30% year-over-year to 4,846 and it's the third month of consecutive year-over-year declines.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

It means that it's too early to expect a consistent growth of Mach-E sales, as the production is still constrained. H1 production of nearly 34,000 units is below the level from 2021 in the same period.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 3,008 Ford E-Transit were sold so far this year, which allows us to estimate June's volume at 559 units (about 7.3% of the total Transit sales - 7,700).

"U.S. sales of the new all electric E Transit now totals 3,008 through June of this year. This is more than 16 times the combined sales of all U.S. electric commercial vans."

The company has more than 10,000 orders on hand. So as we said before, at the current rate, the entire production for 2022 is sold out.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.