In June, Hyundai Motor America sold 63,091 cars in the US, which is 13% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result of 343,867 cars is down by 16% year-over-year.
Hyundai's problem is, as in the case of other manufacturers, limited supply. Randy Parker, senior vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America said: “Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share.”
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a new monthly record in June of 2,853 sales (4.5% of the total).
During the second quarter, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales amounted to 7,448 (a new record), while the cumulative number is 13,845. It means that 25,000-30,000 units should be possible in 2022.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – June 2022
Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.
The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted a record 49 units (up 123%) and 271 year-to-date (up 102%).
In May, the broader Hyundai Motor Group started deliveries of the Genesis GV60, which joins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as the third E-GMP-based electric model in the US.
Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the US. The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|$39,700
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$33,425
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|$47,150
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$40,875
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|$45,900
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$39,625
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|$49,400
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$43,125
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|$50,600
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$44,325
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|$54,500
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$48,225
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
(354 km)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
About this article