In June, Hyundai Motor America sold 63,091 cars in the US, which is 13% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result of 343,867 cars is down by 16% year-over-year.

Hyundai's problem is, as in the case of other manufacturers, limited supply. Randy Parker, senior vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America said: “Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share.”

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a new monthly record in June of 2,853 sales (4.5% of the total).

During the second quarter, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales amounted to 7,448 (a new record), while the cumulative number is 13,845. It means that 25,000-30,000 units should be possible in 2022.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – June 2022

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted a record 49 units (up 123%) and 271 year-to-date (up 102%).

In May, the broader Hyundai Motor Group started deliveries of the Genesis GV60, which joins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as the third E-GMP-based electric model in the US.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the US. The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs