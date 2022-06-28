Hyundai has lifted the veils on its first dedicated electric sedan, the Ioniq 6, although labeling it a sedan does little justice to this rather unconventional automobile.

We could say the Hyundai Prophecy did not fully come true, although the Korean automaker's efforts to make the Ioniq 6 look as much as possible as the 2020 concept car need to be appreciated.

Now, we should make it clear from the start that Hyundai has not released any powertrain specifications yet, so we can't tell you how quick the Ioniq 6 is or how far it will go on a single charge. While those details will be communicated in July, we do know the electric sedan is built on the same 800-volt E-GMP EV architecture as the Ioniq 5, so we should expect similar powertrain and battery specs.

There's a lot to talk about regarding the design of the Ioniq 6, which adopts the same coupe-like body shape as the Prophecy Concept but is clearly higher and bulkier and therefore has less sleek proportions.

Speaking of proportions, the Ioniq 6 was originally supposed to share the wheelbase with the Kia EV6, but designers insisted on making it longer to improve its proportions, according to MotorTrend. That's why the electric sedan has a 116.1-inch (2,949-millimeter) wheelbase, splitting the difference between the EV6 and the Ioniq 5.

The wheelbase increase also benefits rear passengers who get more space, with Hyundai claiming the Ioniq 6 offers almost limousine levels of knee room and legroom. As for cargo space, there's no photo of the trunk, but the cutaway in the C-pillar suggests that only the trunk lid opens and the rear glass is fixed.

Looking at the Ioniq 6's exterior, it's clear that designers intended to make it as aerodynamic as possible, and the claimed drag coefficient of 0.21—equal to a Tesla Model 3—is testament to that. The plunged nose, sloping roofline and clean surfaces all contribute to this result. Actually, Hyundai considered Streamliner as a name for the vehicle, which says a lot about how the company sees the Ioniq 6.

Details like the pop-out door handles, tiny side rearview cameras, and whale tail spoiler at the back do their part as well in letting airflow pass with minimal resistance.

Seen from the rear, the Ioniq 6 looks similar to a Porsche 911, not just because of the whale tail spoiler but also the taillights that span across the entire width of the vehicle. Speaking of the lights, the headlights, taillights, third brake light and rear reflectors all feature "Parametric Pixel" LEDs—a total of 700—just like the Ioniq 5.

While the exterior resembles the Prophecy, the interior has almost nothing in common with the fully autonomous study's futuristic cabin. It looks a lot more like the Ioniq 5, featuring a similar dashboard layout with two 12.0-inch displays on top of it, a familiar-looking steering wheel (with four-dot interactive pixels on it instead of the Hyundai logo), and variable ambient lightning. Unlike the Ioniq 5, a bridge-type center console is added, providing convenient and generous in-car storage.

Overall, the cabin exudes quality and a premium feel, at least judging from these photos. Don't expect the US model to get the screens at both ends of the dashboard, as those are only for versions equipped with the side rearview cameras.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the first half of 2023, which means it will be sold as a 2024 model. The electric sedan's starting MSRP will reportedly undercut the Tesla Model 3.