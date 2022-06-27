After the concept sketch released last week, Hyundai has dropped the first actual photos of its upcoming EV, the Ioniq 6 sedan. Granted, these images only show details of the swoopy electric sedan, leaving the big picture for the official unveiling event scheduled later this week.

The teaser photos show a lot of promise, though, revealing clean, flowing surfaces, sporty-looking bumpers, alloy wheels with an attractive design, pixelated LED lighting units and sleek side cameras instead of conventional rearview mirrors (in countries where legislation allows them).

As with the Ioniq 5 crossover, the Ioniq 6 sedan adopts the Parametric Pixel design feature, featuring pixel LEDs on the third brake light and the vertical reflectors at the back. Of course, the headlights and taillights are also made of pixel LEDs, but we don't get to see those yet.

Compared to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 appears to have a lot more curves in its design, which is normal if the Prophecy Concept offers any indication of the production model's looks. The photo that shows the C-pillar suggests the Ioniq 6 features a sloping roofline, which is one of the many design elements that enhance aerodynamics. Speaking of that, we also get to see a glimpse of the retractable door handles.

Hyundai does not accompany these teasers with much information, although it does say the Ioniq 6's "aerodynamic silhouette makes your drive more agile and sustainable by making the air flow around the vehicle smooth" and minimizing air resistance to help create the "smoothest driving experience." The automaker also mentions "glass-like transparent textures that reflect light exquisitely."

Not much is known about the Ioniq 6's powertrain other than the fact it rides on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP EV platform shared with the Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60. The carmaker's second dedicated EV is expected to offer single- and dual-motor configurations with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively.

Rumor has it the Ioniq 6 will feature the Ioniq 5's larger 77.4-kWh battery pack in combination with a 300-horsepower powertrain at launch. A more powerful Ioniq 6 N shouldn't be ruled out seeing as Hyundai is working on an Ioniq 5 N performance model.

While the carmaker will unveil the Ioniq 6's design later this week, the vehicle is expected to make its first public appearance in mid-July at the Busan auto show in Korea.