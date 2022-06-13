Hyundai is finally getting ready to launch an electric sedan called Ioniq 6, which will ride on the same advanced E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5. However, even if their underpinnings will be very similar, these two Hyundai EVs couldn’t look more different, with the sedan being a much more streamlined and aerodynamically efficient package.

In fact, in its latest teaser video announcing the model’s arrival, Hyundai calls it an “electrified streamliner,” hinting at the fact that this vehicle will have unmatched aero credentials. They also say it has “the silhouette of the New Era” most likely referring to the fact that its shape is dictated by the need to reduce drag and that this will become a leitmotif in the industry as we move closer to only having EVs on sale.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 spy photos

15 Photos

In the video, Hyundai reminds us that it took design inspiration for the Ioniq 6 from a smooth pebble, which it then transferred into the stunning Prophecy concept that is in turn the inspiration for the production model. We got a chance to see the Prophecy in person and it really makes a strong visual impact, although neither its exterior or interior are indication of what the production model will look like.

In fact, our spy shots give us a much better look at the Ioniq 6’s exterior, which while considerably more conventional than the stunning study, it will still retain its overall proportions and particularly the shape of the rear end - the Prophecy had a translucent rear deck lid spoiler with built-in LEDs, and while we don’t expect it to be made out of glass in the production model, we’re pretty sure it will have a similar ducktail-like aero feature on the rear. The interior is expected to be very similar to what we've seen in the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai did not say when it plans to reveal the Ioniq 6, solely stating that it is going to be soon. It will probably be shown at a major motoring venue, possibly the Goodwood Festival of Speed which kicks off next week and which will play host to several EV debuts - it’s actually a great place to show off a new electric vehicle since the venue welcomes some 100,000 visitors per day.