Hyundai and Kia will underpin all their new EVs with the E-GMP platform that is currently used as a basis for three crossovers: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and the Genesis GV60. The first non-crossover or SUV built on this platform will be the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, which was spotted again by our spies with thick camouflage hiding what appears to be its final production body.

Unlike Hyundai’s other important upcoming electric vehicle, the Ioniq 7 large three-row SUV, which has been show in close-to-production concept form, nothing of the sort was shown for the sedan. The South Korean automaker did show a concept that announced the Ioniq 6’s arrival, but it was definitely not a close-to-production preview.

We can still see some of the car’s design details in this latest batch of spy photos. For instance, the series Ioniq 6 will retain the Prophecy study’s pebble-like tapered design and low stance, as well as a more toned down version of the concept’s light clusters (front and rear).

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan spy shots

We don’t think the production model will get the concept’s translucent trunk spoiler, although Hyundai could surprise us. This could only be present on the sportiest, highest performance model, to help it stand out.

It also appears as if the Ioniq 6 won’t be a traditional sedan, but a hatchback that retains a basic three-volume shape. The light clusters will also keep their pixel design, previewed by the concept, and we can see something similar already in production, in the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6 sedan is also expected to get the same 77.4 kWh battery pack as the Kia EV6, not the 72.6 kWh pack from the Ioniq 5 that is reportedly being phased out and replaced with the larger one. Hyundai is expected to reveal its first ever ground-up electric sedan this summer, later than initially planned, because the manufacturer reportedly wanted to stretch the vehicle by 20 millimeters (0.81 inches) in order to improve interior room.