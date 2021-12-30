Throttle House recently spent some quality time with the all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover. The publication notes that the EV is "full of surprises," so we were eager to find out if the video provides details about anything new.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 seems to stand out in a sea of new EVs coming to market. Why? Well, we can't speak to exactly why people like it, or why it has gotten their attention, but it appears it has plenty to do with the crossover's uniqueness and surprise features. More recently, interest in the EV seems to have spiked even more due to the Ioniq 5's impressively low starting price.

It seems new electric cars are coming out very often these days. Rarely a day goes by when there's not some news about an upcoming EV, and many compelling models have already come to market over a relatively short time. As soon as the first images of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 surfaced, people were intrigued.

At a glance, it's hard to determine what type of vehicle the Ioniq 5 even is. It's certainly not a traditional car, nor is it an SUV. Some may say it's a sort of a stubby wagon, and it's clearly a hatchback. As an aside, if you're not a fan of the Ioniq 5's unique exterior design, the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 crossovers share a platform with the Hyundai, and they're exceedingly different in how they present themselves.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)

185 Photos

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 starts at just $39,700 in the US. It's also eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. If you qualify, you could end up paying just $32,200 for the new electric crossover, which makes it cheaper than nearly all rivals.

Throttle House spent its time with the Long Range all-wheel-drive version of the Ioniq 5, and it's specced with the Ultimate Package. The version they're highlighting will set you back at least $55,000. However, it's loaded with all the bells and whistles, including the "vision sunroof" and "augmented reality heads up display."

So as not to spoil the other "surprises," we'll leave you to check out the video and see them for yourself. Thankfully, since the video is provided by Throttle House, you'll be highly entertained while you learn about this all-new Hyundai EV.

Once you've had a chance to check it out, let us know your thoughts about the Ioniq 5. Would you buy it? Do you think it will sell well? Start a conversation in our comment section below.