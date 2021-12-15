Hyundai has confirmed that the smaller battery capacity (58.2 kWh) version of the Ioniq 5 will be launched in the U.S. alongside the 77.4 kWh battery version, however a bit later - in Spring 2022.
This entry-level version has 220 miles of EPA range, a 125 kW electric motor for rear-wheel-drive, and, most importantly, an MSRP of $39,700 (+$1,225 DST), which after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit will turn into effectively $33,425.
Once we checked the list of available EVs, it turns out that it's one of the least expensive electric crossovers/SUVs.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR
The first thing that requires an answer is the difference compared to the same SE trim, but with a bigger battery (77.4 kWh) and higher power output (168 kW).
It seems that almost everything is about a quarter or so lower in the SR version (battery capacity, EPA range, power), while the price is effectively 10.6% lower ($3,950).
If one does not need more range or power, maybe it's worth considering, but it's not an easy choice.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-24.8%
|77.4 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-27.4%
|303 mi
(488 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-25.6%
|168 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|-3.5%
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|-3.8%
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|-4.1%
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|-9%
|$43,650
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,225
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|-10.6%
|$37,375
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E
An interesting thing is that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR undercuts the base Ford Mustang Mach-E on price (by $4,195), but is expected to deliver only a slightly lower range, despite the battery being much smaller.
On the other hand, the Ford Mustang Mach-E should be much quicker. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will fast charge at a higher rate.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-23.1%
|75.7 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-4.3%
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|5.8 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-36.9%
|198 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|10%
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|21%
|105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|1.1%
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|-9.6%
|$43,895
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|-10.9%
|$37,495
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volkswagen ID.4
Here is another surprise, the entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 is marginally less expensive than the Volkswagen ID.4 (we don't have prices for the 2022 model year yet).
However, that's only because the ID.4 does not have its lower-spec trims on the market yet (like the 62 kWh battery version). It also has noticeably more range and power.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-29%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-15.4%
|260 mi
(418 km)
|City
|278.5 mi
(448 km)
|Highway
|237.1 mi
(381 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|Top speed
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-16.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|11.1%
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|18.7%
|107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|3.3%
|91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|-0.7%
|$39,995
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|-0.8%
|$33,690
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Kia Niro EV
How about this? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR is $200 less expensive than the base Kia Niro EV. And the EPA range is only slightly lower.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Kia Niro EV
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-9.1%
|64 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-7.9%
|239 mi
(385 km)
|City
|259 mi
(417 km)
|Highway
|213.6 mi
(344 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.5 s
|Top speed
|104 mph
(167 km/h)
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-16.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|-1.8%
|112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|3.3%
|123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|-7.8%
|102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|-0.7%
|$39,990
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,175
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|-0.7%
|$33,665
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The poor Chevrolet Bolt EUV is temporarily out of production, but even if it was being produced, it would not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. It means that after deducting the tax credit, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR would be, on paper, less expensive. Pretty surprising anomaly considering how much smaller the Bolt EUV is.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-10.5%
|65 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-10.9%
|247 mi
(397 km)
|City
|266.6 mi
(429 km)
|Highway
|222.9 mi
(359 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7 s*
|Top speed
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-16.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|-4.3%
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|1.6%
|125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|-9.6%
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|20.3%
|$33,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$995
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|-1.7%
|$33,995
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Hyundai Kona Electric
Finally, the Hyundai Kona Electric, which still can get the $7,500 federal tax credit. With leveled incentives, it remains competitive with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR as a smaller EV with a slightly higher range.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|58.2 kWh
|-9.1%
|64 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|220 mi
(354 km)
|-14.7%
|258 mi
(415 km)
|City
|284.1 mi
(457 km)
|Highway
|226 mi
(364 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.9 s
|Top speed
|104 mph
(167 km/h)
|Peak power
|125 kW
|-16.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
|-8.3%
|120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
|City
|127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
|-3.8%
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|-13%
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$39,700
|16.8%
|$34,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,185
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$33,425
|20.7%
|$27,685
* estimated/unofficial values
Summary
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR is attractively priced and it turns one to be one of the least expensive crossovers/SUVs, but it's difficult to say whether it will sell well. The Long Range version appears to have a better value proposition. The top-of-the-line version is also quite attractive in its category.
Anyway, we are happy to see the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR and hopefully, it will be followed by a much-needed decrease in prices in the entry-level crossover/SUV segment.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
|$33,000
|+$995
|N/A
|$33,995
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"
|$43,895
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$37,495
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|$39,700
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$33,425
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2022 Kia Niro EV
|$39,990
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$33,665
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|$39,995
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$33,690
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
|FWD
|65
|247 mi
(397 km)
|7.0*
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|5.8
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
(354 km)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia Niro EV
|FWD
|64
|239 mi
(385 km)
|7.5
|104 mph
(167 km/h)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|RWD
|82
|260 mi
(418 km)
About this article