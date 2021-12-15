Hyundai has confirmed that the smaller battery capacity (58.2 kWh) version of the Ioniq 5 will be launched in the U.S. alongside the 77.4 kWh battery version, however a bit later - in Spring 2022.

This entry-level version has 220 miles of EPA range, a 125 kW electric motor for rear-wheel-drive, and, most importantly, an MSRP of $39,700 (+$1,225 DST), which after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit will turn into effectively $33,425.

Once we checked the list of available EVs, it turns out that it's one of the least expensive electric crossovers/SUVs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR

The first thing that requires an answer is the difference compared to the same SE trim, but with a bigger battery (77.4 kWh) and higher power output (168 kW).

It seems that almost everything is about a quarter or so lower in the SR version (battery capacity, EPA range, power), while the price is effectively 10.6% lower ($3,950).

If one does not need more range or power, maybe it's worth considering, but it's not an easy choice.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 58.2 kWh -24.8% 77.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -27.4% 303 mi

(488 km) Specs 0-60 mph Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 125 kW -25.6% 168 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) -3.5% 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) -3.8% 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) -4.1% 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 -9% $43,650 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,225 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $33,425 -10.6% $37,375

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E

An interesting thing is that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR undercuts the base Ford Mustang Mach-E on price (by $4,195), but is expected to deliver only a slightly lower range, despite the battery being much smaller.

On the other hand, the Ford Mustang Mach-E should be much quicker. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will fast charge at a higher rate.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 58.2 kWh -23.1% 75.7 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -4.3% 230 mi*

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s Top speed Peak power 125 kW -36.9% 198 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 10% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) 21% 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) 1.1% 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 -9.6% $43,895 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $33,425 -10.9% $37,495

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volkswagen ID.4

Here is another surprise, the entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 is marginally less expensive than the Volkswagen ID.4 (we don't have prices for the 2022 model year yet).

However, that's only because the ID.4 does not have its lower-spec trims on the market yet (like the 62 kWh battery version). It also has noticeably more range and power.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 58.2 kWh -29% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -15.4% 260 mi

(418 km) City 278.5 mi

(448 km) Highway 237.1 mi

(381 km) Specs 0-60 mph Top speed Peak power 125 kW -16.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 11.1% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) 18.7% 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) 3.3% 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 -0.7% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $33,425 -0.8% $33,690

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Kia Niro EV

How about this? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR is $200 less expensive than the base Kia Niro EV. And the EPA range is only slightly lower.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Kia Niro EV

[B] Drive RWD FWD Battery 58.2 kWh -9.1% 64 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -7.9% 239 mi

(385 km) City 259 mi

(417 km) Highway 213.6 mi

(344 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.5 s Top speed 104 mph

(167 km/h) Peak power 125 kW -16.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) -1.8% 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) 3.3% 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) -7.8% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 -0.7% $39,990 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,175 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $33,425 -0.7% $33,665

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The poor Chevrolet Bolt EUV is temporarily out of production, but even if it was being produced, it would not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. It means that after deducting the tax credit, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR would be, on paper, less expensive. Pretty surprising anomaly considering how much smaller the Bolt EUV is.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

[B] Drive RWD FWD Battery 58.2 kWh -10.5% 65 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -10.9% 247 mi

(397 km) City 266.6 mi

(429 km) Highway 222.9 mi

(359 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7 s* Top speed Peak power 125 kW -16.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) -4.3% 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) 1.6% 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) -9.6% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 20.3% $33,000 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$995 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $33,425 -1.7% $33,995

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Hyundai Kona Electric

Finally, the Hyundai Kona Electric, which still can get the $7,500 federal tax credit. With leveled incentives, it remains competitive with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR as a smaller EV with a slightly higher range.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

[B] Drive RWD FWD Battery 58.2 kWh -9.1% 64 kWh EPA Range Combined 220 mi

(354 km) -14.7% 258 mi

(415 km) City 284.1 mi

(457 km) Highway 226 mi

(364 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.9 s Top speed 104 mph

(167 km/h) Peak power 125 kW -16.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) -8.3% 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km) City 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) -3.8% 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) -13% 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,700 16.8% $34,000 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,185 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $33,425 20.7% $27,685

* estimated/unofficial values

Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR is attractively priced and it turns one to be one of the least expensive crossovers/SUVs, but it's difficult to say whether it will sell well. The Long Range version appears to have a better value proposition. The top-of-the-line version is also quite attractive in its category.

Anyway, we are happy to see the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR and hopefully, it will be followed by a much-needed decrease in prices in the entry-level crossover/SUV segment.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" $43,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Kia Niro EV $39,990 +$1,175 $7,500 $33,665 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690

