The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer in the U.S. has electrified customers as the MSRP pricing appears to be very competitive.

We have already compared the all-wheel-drive version with other crossovers/SUVs, but now let's take a look at the less expensive, rear-wheel-drive version with the 77.4 kWh battery, which appears to be one of the top value propositions.

For the comparison we selected several crossover/SUV models (from Tesla, Ford, Audi, VW and Nissan), with a single motor and/or range or about 300 miles, that might be cross shopped with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Tesla Model Y

First on the list is the Tesla Model Y, which in the U.S. is available only in the all-wheel drive version (this is the only AWD model in this comparison). However, as the Tesla Model Y is by far the most popular electric car on the market (see sales results here), it's the starting point for any discussion.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD has a similar battery to the Tesla Model Y LR AWD, and it seems that both cars with 19" wheels have a pretty similar range. 303 miles (488 km) of EPA range in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a really good result.

Tesla's advantage will be 8% more EPA range, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, probably better acceleration, better top speed, and of course, access to the Supercharging network.

However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an outstanding fast charging capability - one of the best on the market as long as there are high-power 800 V chargers (10-80% SOC in 18 minutes) - and a big advantage in terms of MSRP price - 26% or over $15,000.

Because Tesla is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective difference is at almost 38% or almost $23,000. That's a very big difference that allows adding some options or even selection of a better-equipped trim.

We assume that if one does not need the AWD and better acceleration, but would like about 300 miles of range, the price difference makes it a very serious competitor.

The unknown is the availability (it might be limited) and dealer markups, which would affect the price difference between the two.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -3.3% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 303 mi

(488 km) -8.2% 330 mi*

(531 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) -14.8% 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 168 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) City 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,650 -26% $58,990 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $37,375 -37.9% $60,190

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E

The next EV on the list is the Ford Mustang Mach-E (the latest 2022 model year) in the base Route 1 Extended Range RWD version.

The Mach-E has noticeably bigger battery (by some 22%), but it has basically the same EPA range, even with smaller 18" wheels. The 19" wheels in Premium trim ($2,325 more) decrease the range a bit to 300 miles EPA.

The biggest difference appears to be the price - much more attractive in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (by over 19% of $9,000 effectively). The Ioniq 5 also has a better charging curve.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh -21.7% 98.8 kWh EPA Range Combined 303 mi

(488 km) -0.7% 305 mi*

(491 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.1 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 168 kW -22.2% 216 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) 12.9% 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) City 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) 22.2% 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) 4.3% 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,650 -17.3% $52,775 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,375 -19.4% $46,375

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Audi Q4 e-tron

The Audi Q4 40 e-tron (RWD) is similarly priced, but despite a slightly bigger battery, it has a noticeably lower EPA range. Acceleration is expected to be better in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has a higher top speed and better fast charging characteristics.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh -5.6% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 303 mi

(488 km) 21.2% 250 mi*

(402 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.9 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) 16.2% 99 mph

(159 km/h) Peak power 168 kW 12% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) City 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,650 -0.6% $43,900 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,095 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,375 -0.3% $37,495

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volkswagen ID.4

The comparison with the Volkswagen ID.4 is very similar to the previous one, but the ID.4 is less expensive (effectively, by 11%). We are also waiting for the numbers for the 2022 model year.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh -5.6% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 303 mi

(488 km) 16.5% 260 mi

(418 km) City 278.5 mi

(448 km) Highway 237.1 mi

(381 km) Specs 0-60 mph Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 168 kW 12% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) 15.2% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) 23.4% 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) 7.7% 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,650 9.1% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,375 10.9% $33,690

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Nissan Ariya

The last model on the list is the upcoming 2023 Nissan Ariya (see more info here), which in its entry-level Venture+ version (front-wheel drive), appears to be interesting.

The Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery, but the EPA range is expected to be basically the same - about 300 miles. The power output is similar, so the performance might also be quite similar.

The price of the Ariya is only slightly higher. That's a good sign because the well-equipped Platinum+ trim (AWD) starts at an MSRP of $58,950 (much more expensive than the AWD Ioniq 5).

The problem with the Nissan Ariya is its fast charging rate (only up to 130 kW), and the availability - it will be launched in Fall 2022. A lot might change in a year from now.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD FWD Battery 77.4 kWh -14.9% 91 kWh EPA Range Combined 303 mi

(488 km) 1% 300 mi*

(483 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.2 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 168 kW -5.6% 178 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) City 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,650 -5% $45,950 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,175 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,375 -5.7% $39,625

* estimated/unofficial values

Summary

It seems that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD significantly undercuts the Tesla Model Y and beats others in terms of price and/or specs, which should attract a lot of customers. Feel free to leave us a comment as to which 300-mile crossover/SUV would be the best for you. And remember, soon the Kia EV6 will join the party.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19" $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" $52,775 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690

Basic specs