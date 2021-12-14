The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer in the U.S. has electrified customers as the MSRP pricing appears to be very competitive.
We have already compared the all-wheel-drive version with other crossovers/SUVs, but now let's take a look at the less expensive, rear-wheel-drive version with the 77.4 kWh battery, which appears to be one of the top value propositions.
For the comparison we selected several crossover/SUV models (from Tesla, Ford, Audi, VW and Nissan), with a single motor and/or range or about 300 miles, that might be cross shopped with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Tesla Model Y
First on the list is the Tesla Model Y, which in the U.S. is available only in the all-wheel drive version (this is the only AWD model in this comparison). However, as the Tesla Model Y is by far the most popular electric car on the market (see sales results here), it's the starting point for any discussion.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD has a similar battery to the Tesla Model Y LR AWD, and it seems that both cars with 19" wheels have a pretty similar range. 303 miles (488 km) of EPA range in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a really good result.
Tesla's advantage will be 8% more EPA range, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, probably better acceleration, better top speed, and of course, access to the Supercharging network.
However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an outstanding fast charging capability - one of the best on the market as long as there are high-power 800 V chargers (10-80% SOC in 18 minutes) - and a big advantage in terms of MSRP price - 26% or over $15,000.
Because Tesla is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective difference is at almost 38% or almost $23,000. That's a very big difference that allows adding some options or even selection of a better-equipped trim.
We assume that if one does not need the AWD and better acceleration, but would like about 300 miles of range, the price difference makes it a very serious competitor.
The unknown is the availability (it might be limited) and dealer markups, which would affect the price difference between the two.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|AWD
|Battery
|77.4 kWh
|-3.3%
|80 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|303 mi
(488 km)
|-8.2%
|330 mi*
(531 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|-14.8%
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|Peak power
|168 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|City
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,650
|-26%
|$58,990
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,200
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$37,375
|-37.9%
|$60,190
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E
The next EV on the list is the Ford Mustang Mach-E (the latest 2022 model year) in the base Route 1 Extended Range RWD version.
The Mach-E has noticeably bigger battery (by some 22%), but it has basically the same EPA range, even with smaller 18" wheels. The 19" wheels in Premium trim ($2,325 more) decrease the range a bit to 300 miles EPA.
The biggest difference appears to be the price - much more attractive in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (by over 19% of $9,000 effectively). The Ioniq 5 also has a better charging curve.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|77.4 kWh
|-21.7%
|98.8 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|303 mi
(488 km)
|-0.7%
|305 mi*
(491 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|6.1 s
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|Peak power
|168 kW
|-22.2%
|216 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|12.9%
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
|City
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|22.2%
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|4.3%
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,650
|-17.3%
|$52,775
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$37,375
|-19.4%
|$46,375
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Audi Q4 e-tron
The Audi Q4 40 e-tron (RWD) is similarly priced, but despite a slightly bigger battery, it has a noticeably lower EPA range. Acceleration is expected to be better in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has a higher top speed and better fast charging characteristics.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|77.4 kWh
|-5.6%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|303 mi
(488 km)
|21.2%
|250 mi*
(402 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.9 s
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|16.2%
|99 mph
(159 km/h)
|Peak power
|168 kW
|12%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|City
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,650
|-0.6%
|$43,900
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,095
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$37,375
|-0.3%
|$37,495
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volkswagen ID.4
The comparison with the Volkswagen ID.4 is very similar to the previous one, but the ID.4 is less expensive (effectively, by 11%). We are also waiting for the numbers for the 2022 model year.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|77.4 kWh
|-5.6%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|303 mi
(488 km)
|16.5%
|260 mi
(418 km)
|City
|278.5 mi
(448 km)
|Highway
|237.1 mi
(381 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|Peak power
|168 kW
|12%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|15.2%
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|City
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|23.4%
|107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
|Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|7.7%
|91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,650
|9.1%
|$39,995
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$37,375
|10.9%
|$33,690
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Nissan Ariya
The last model on the list is the upcoming 2023 Nissan Ariya (see more info here), which in its entry-level Venture+ version (front-wheel drive), appears to be interesting.
The Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery, but the EPA range is expected to be basically the same - about 300 miles. The power output is similar, so the performance might also be quite similar.
The price of the Ariya is only slightly higher. That's a good sign because the well-equipped Platinum+ trim (AWD) starts at an MSRP of $58,950 (much more expensive than the AWD Ioniq 5).
The problem with the Nissan Ariya is its fast charging rate (only up to 130 kW), and the availability - it will be launched in Fall 2022. A lot might change in a year from now.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|77.4 kWh
|-14.9%
|91 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|303 mi
(488 km)
|1%
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.2 s
|Top speed
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|Peak power
|168 kW
|-5.6%
|178 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
|City
|132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)
|Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,650
|-5%
|$45,950
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,225
|+$1,175
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$37,375
|-5.7%
|$39,625
* estimated/unofficial values
Summary
It seems that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD significantly undercuts the Tesla Model Y and beats others in terms of price and/or specs, which should attract a lot of customers. Feel free to leave us a comment as to which 300-mile crossover/SUV would be the best for you. And remember, soon the Kia EV6 will join the party.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19"
|$43,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$37,495
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"
|$52,775
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$46,375
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
|$45,950
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$39,625
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$58,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$60,190
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|$39,995
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$33,690
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19"
|RWD
|82
|250 mi*
(402 km)
|7.9
|99 mph
(159 km/h)
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"
|RWD
|98.8
|305 mi*
(491 km)
|6.1
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
|FWD
|91
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|7.2
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|330 mi*
(531 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|RWD
|82
|260 mi
(418 km)
