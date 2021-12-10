Ford has updated pricing of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E model, which initially was introduced (in October) with the same prices as the 2021 model year version.
This month - as reported by CarsDirect - the prices went up by about $1,000-$3,000, depending on tve ersion.
That's not a great news, especially since the general specs remain the same and there are still months-long queues.
Here are the pricing changes compared to the 2021 model year:
- Select: up by $1,000
- Premium ER: up by $2,500
- Route 1: up by $2,375 (and introduction of the all-wheel drive option)
- GT: up by $2,095
- GT Performance: up by $3,095
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"
|$43,895
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$37,495
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18"
|$46,595
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$40,195
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19"
|$49,100
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$42,700
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19"
|$51,800
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$45,400
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19"
|$55,100
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$48,700
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19"
|$57,800
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$51,400
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"
|$52,775
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$46,375
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18"
|$55,475
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$49,075
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20"
|$61,995
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$55,595
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20"
|$67,995
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$61,595
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|$42,895
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$36,495
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|$45,595
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$39,195
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
|$50,400
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$44,000
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|$52,600
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$46,200
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|$55,300
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$48,900
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD
|$59,900
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$53,500
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD
|$64,900
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$58,500
More battery capacity?
While the expected EPA range remains the same as previously, we noticed that Ford currently says that the usable battery capacity is 70 kWh (Standard Range) and 91 kWh (Extended Range), compared to 68 kWh and 88 kWh previously. As far as we know, the total battery capacity is the same 75.7 kWh and 98.8 kWh.
The difference of respectively 2 kWh and 3 kWh would be reflected in the range rating (the 2022 model year is not yet listed on EPA website). The update probably depends on whether the manufacturer would like to submit a new application.
We remember that Ford voluntarily lowered the 2021 model year EPA range by a few miles, so maybe now it will be unlocked?
Anyway, the new Mach-E probably will be slightly better - recently the manufacturer improved the fast charging capabilities.
Quick look at the basic specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18"
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|5.8
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18"
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi*
(339 km)
|5.2
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|5.8
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19"
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi*
(339 km)
|5.2
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19"
|RWD
|98.8
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|6.1
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19"
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi*
(434 km)
|4.8
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18"
|RWD
|98.8
|305 mi*
(491 km)
|6.1
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18"
|AWD
|98.8
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|4.8
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20"
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi*
(434 km)
|3.8
|2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20"
|AWD
|98.8
|260 mi*
(418 km)
|3.5
* estimated/unofficial values
