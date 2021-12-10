Ford has updated pricing of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E model, which initially was introduced (in October) with the same prices as the 2021 model year version.

This month - as reported by CarsDirect - the prices went up by about $1,000-$3,000, depending on tve ersion.

That's not a great news, especially since the general specs remain the same and there are still months-long queues.

Here are the pricing changes compared to the 2021 model year:

Select: up by $1,000

Premium ER: up by $2,500

Route 1: up by $2,375 (and introduction of the all-wheel drive option)

GT: up by $2,095

GT Performance: up by $3,095

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" $43,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18" $46,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $40,195 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19" $49,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $42,700 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19" $51,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,400 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19" $55,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,700 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19" $57,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $51,400 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" $52,775 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,375 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" $55,475 +$1,100 $7,500 $49,075 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20" $61,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $55,595 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20" $67,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $61,595

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD $50,400 +$1,100 $7,500 $44,000 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,600 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,200 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $55,300 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,900 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $59,900 +$1,100 $7,500 $53,500 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD $64,900 +$1,100 $7,500 $58,500

More battery capacity?

While the expected EPA range remains the same as previously, we noticed that Ford currently says that the usable battery capacity is 70 kWh (Standard Range) and 91 kWh (Extended Range), compared to 68 kWh and 88 kWh previously. As far as we know, the total battery capacity is the same 75.7 kWh and 98.8 kWh.

The difference of respectively 2 kWh and 3 kWh would be reflected in the range rating (the 2022 model year is not yet listed on EPA website). The update probably depends on whether the manufacturer would like to submit a new application.

We remember that Ford voluntarily lowered the 2021 model year EPA range by a few miles, so maybe now it will be unlocked?

Anyway, the new Mach-E probably will be slightly better - recently the manufacturer improved the fast charging capabilities.

Quick look at the basic specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" RWD 75.7 230 mi*

(370 km) 5.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18" AWD 75.7 211 mi*

(339 km) 5.2 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19" RWD 75.7 230 mi*

(370 km) 5.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19" AWD 75.7 211 mi*

(339 km) 5.2 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19" RWD 98.8 300 mi*

(483 km) 6.1 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19" AWD 98.8 270 mi*

(434 km) 4.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" RWD 98.8 305 mi*

(491 km) 6.1 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" AWD 98.8 300 mi*

(483 km) 4.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20" AWD 98.8 270 mi*

(434 km) 3.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20" AWD 98.8 260 mi*

(418 km) 3.5

* estimated/unofficial values