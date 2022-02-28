A camouflaged prototype of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been recently spotted by Bjørn Nyland in Lapland, where the car is probably undergoing winter testing.

This all-new coupe-styled sedan is based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform, already known from Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

Styling of the Ioniq 6 is inspired by the Hyundai Prophecy Concept, unveiled in 2020 (see a special display here), but rather not as extraordinary.

Hyundai Prophecy concept Hyundai Ioniq 6 (source: Bjørn Nyland)

We recently saw photos of the pre-production prototype of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in northern Europe, but now we can take a closer look at the parked car.

Bjørn Nyland noted sporty styling with very short front and rear, but long wheelbase, which should result in a spacious cabin. There appears to be "pixel" headlights, 18" narrow tires (225/55) with aerodynamic wheels.

Charging inlet probably is located in the rear-right corner, similarly to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but it has to be confirmed. Also the door handles appear to be similar.

The world premiere and market launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected later this year (the Ioniq 7 SUV is coming in 2024), but probably a bit later than initially anticipated.

The specs remain unknown, but for sure we can assume that the target will be:

more than 500 km (311 miles) of range

battery pack capacity of at least 77.4 kWh (like in other models)

potentially 0-100 km/h (62 mph) is less than 4 seconds

ready for 800 V charging (10-80% in 18 minutes or so)

E-GMP platform

Once launched, it potentially will become one of the most interesting electric cars in its segment.