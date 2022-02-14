Hyundai is still testing its first sedan built on the E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the Ioniq 6. Now it looks like the exact same prototype we showed last has been taken to northern Europe to be tested in extremely harsh weather conditions with around one year to go before its official market debut.

The Ioniq 6 is loosely based on the Prophecy concept, a very well received design study, but it will be considerably more toned down. We can’t quite see how much exactly, because the prototype in the photos is still wearing heavy camouflage, but we’re sure the production model will retain the very tapered front and rear ends.

The back of the vehicle seems to have the heaviest camo, making us wonder what the very obvious hump is. The Prophecy did have a spoiler on the back, and there’s a good chance one is hiding under there, yet the covered parts might also be hiding sensors and other testing equipment.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 winter testing spy shots

This will definitely be one of the more unusual looking sedans on the market, but we’ll have to wait and see if Hyundai manages to do better than, say, Mercedes-Benz whose new dedicated electric sedans aren’t to everyone’s taste from a design standpoint. It looks like the Ioniq 6 has a similar greenhouse-for-the-wheelbase ratio to the EQS and EQE, and it’s also similarly rounded, although the rear spoiler may help visually balance it better.

It’s too early to talk specs right now, but the vehicle is said to have a range of up to 300 miles on one charge, and thanks to its platform’s 800V architecture, charging at up to 350 kW is possible. The battery pack is believed to be similar (or even the same) as in the Ioniq 5, with a net capacity of around 76 kWh.

Both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive versions will be offered, just like the Ioniq 5, and it is also expected to share some components with the crossover. Components like the steering wheel, infotainment screen or switchgear will be the same and the cabin will be equally minimalistic.