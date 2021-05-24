By the way of the Ioniq 5 introduction in the U.S., Hyundai announced that there is more to come. The company has confirmed two additional, dedicated all-electric models.

The first is a midsize electric sedan - Hyundai Ioniq 6 - that will enter the market in 2022. It will be based on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept.

The second one is a large electric SUV - Hyundai Ioniq 7 - scheduled for 2024. Most likely, a three-row SUV.

At this point we don't know any details, but if the Ioniq 5 is ready for up to 300 miles (483 km) of range, the 6 and 7 might get more - 400 miles or more in top versions.

Let's recall that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will enter the market in Fall 2021 (in the initial batch of states) and then spread in 2022.

"The introduction of IONIQ 5 is the first step in the company's journey of dedicated electric vehicles, moving it closer to achieving its clean mobility goals. Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV."

We guess that at least one of those models might enter production in the U.S. The Hyundai Motor Group already announced that Hyundai and Kia will produce electric cars in the U.S.

In the case of Hyundai, the first US-made BEV will enter production in 2022, which would suggest the Ioniq 6. We are pretty sure that the large electric SUV Ioniq 7 would also be a good choice for local production.

Anyway, Hyundai intends to increase the number of all-electric cars on the market to 23 and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. That should provide a steady stream of new models.