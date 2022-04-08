According to Autocar, Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee confirmed that the sleek Ioniq 6 electric car will be officially revealed for the first time in the coming months. The sedan was first revealed as the Hyundai Prophecy concept, though Lee has confirmed that the Ioniq 6's official design has received written approval.

Some reports from last year said the model had already been signed off on, but Lee never confirmed it until now. He recently shared via Autocar:

“The Ioniq 6 is in the spirit of Prophecy. The car gets taller because of the skateboard platform. And the design maximises the interior space. There’s also a lot of aerodynamic improvement on the car. It’s been done for a long time.”

There have been plenty of unconfirmed reports related to the upcoming Ioniq 6, including delays to its debut, potential design changes, battery-pack size adjustments, and more. The Korea Economic Daily reported back in August 2021 that the car would be elongated and restyled, while its battery pack would get about 5 kWh more capacity (77.4 kWh versus the previous 72.6).

The Kia EV6 already uses the larger battery pack, and Autocar suggests that perhaps the Ioniq 6 is more similar to the EV6 than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. There is also not yet information on whether Hyundai will offer the smaller 58 kWh battery pack option that's available in the Ioniq 5.

We've shared several spy shots of the Ioniq 6 out testing, though it's difficult to get a solid idea of how it might look without the cover. We do know the electric sedan will ride on the same E-GMP architecture as the popular Ioniq 5 crossover, so it should have the same 800V setup and be available in both single-motor and dual-motor (AWD) configurations.

Autocar notes that if the Ioniq 6 gets a battery pack that's larger than the Ioniq 5's, it may have a longer electric range. This makes sense not only due to the larger pack, but also the fact that the Ioniq 6 is expected to be more aerodynamically efficient.

Let us know your expert forecast on the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan. Do you think it's going to be more along the lines of the Kia EV6 than the Ioniq 5? Which current electric cars will the Ioniq 6 rival?