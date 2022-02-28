You might ask, who in the heck would have access to the US-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 in all three available trim levels? Our own Kyle Conner, of course. If you've been following the latest news, you may already be aware that Kyle's dad just picked up his all-new Ioniq 5, and the Conners know several other owners of the compelling new electric crossover.

Kyle headed back home – to Connecticut – his parents' neck of the woods, to accompany his dad in taking delivery of the Ioniq 5. During his time there, he was also able to round up some other Ioniq 5 owners so he could have the SE, SEL, and Limited trim levels all in the same place at the same time.

To be clear, Kyle's dad, David Conner, actually took delivery of the Ioniq 5 in Massachusetts. He was able to get the vehicle there with no markup, and he was also able to get a good trade-in value for his Volkswagen ID.4. David originally intended to purchase an Ioniq 5 SE with rear-wheel drive (RWD), though he changed his mind and splurged for the range-topping Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)

236 Photos

It's important to note, the Ioniq 5 is only sold in select states. In addition, some Hyundai dealers are marking these up, and they're not easy to get, so if you want one, be sure to do your homework.

At any rate, Kyle deals with some cold, wet weather as he compares his dad's top-of-the-line Ioniq 5 to the entry-level and mid-range trims. The base SE starts at $43,650, the SEL starts at $45,900, and the Limited will set you back at least $50,600. All trims come standard with RWD, though AWD is available. The AWD option costs $3,500 on the SE and SEL, and $3,900 on the Limited.

Hyundai's website shows that all Ioniq 5 RWD models, regardless of the trim, offer 303 miles of range. AWD drives models offer 256 miles. However, according to the EPA, the base SE (standard range model) has 220 miles of range, but the smaller 58 kWh battery pack doesn't yet appear to be an option on Hyundai's US website. Thus, all of these trims are equipped with the 77.4 kWh pack. Kyle says all the models he's comparing also have AWD.

You can easily compare specs on paper by visiting the automaker's website here. However, the video provides a much better look at the difference between the trims, and it's certainly more fun than poring over spec sheets, unless that's your thing, of course.

Check out the video above and then let us know which Ioniq 5 trim you'd buy. Would you add AWD? Let us know your thoughts and reasoning by leaving us a message in the comment section below. Moreover, if you already own an Ioniq 5, share its spec, as well as what you think of it so far.