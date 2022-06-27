Ford has announced the company is issuing a recall for certain 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks. The safety recall is specifically for vehicles with 20” or 22” all-season tires and is centered on the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The TPMS light may not illuminate properly which can lead to customers not being provided with adequate warning of a low tire pressure situation. Ford explains that the issue is because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi. Therefore, the warning won't be issued until the tire pressure is lower than 35 psi, 7 lbs lower than the proper warning threshold.

18" tires not included in recall

The 18" wheel & tire combination that is standard equipment on both the Pro and XLT trims isn't included in the recall. The Lariat trim has 20" wheels & tires standard, and the Platinum trim comes standard with 22" wheels & tires. However, customers that order the XLT trim can also add the 20" wheels as an option, but the Pro trim is only available with the 18" wheels & tires. This recall only affects the 20" and 22" tires.

Ford had this to say about how low tire pressure can adversely affect the drivability and safety of a vehicle:

"Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford encourages customers to check their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label located inside the driver-side front door jamb."

The official notification to dealers will begin today, June 27, and customers will be notified via email and the FordPass mobile app starting tomorrow (June 28). Dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and for customers who want the remedy immediately. The update takes the dealership approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Ford will also have the fix available through a Ford "Power-Up" software update in 30 days for all current F-150 Lightning customers. This recall affects 2,666 vehicles in the U.S. and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries associated with this condition.