Jeep's upcoming electric SUVs, the Recon and Wagoneer S, have made their first public appearances last month at a Stellantis dealer meeting, and they enjoyed a great reception.

First previewed in September 2022 alongside the Jeep Avenger that's already on sale in Europe, the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S have attracted dealers' attention at the event, where Stellantis also had the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV, Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and Chrysler Airflow concepts on display.

The Jeep Recon is an off-roader inspired by the Wrangler, while the Wagoneer S is an upscale midsize SUV with a distinct design language from its larger three-row counterparts. Both models are scheduled to enter production in 2024.

Several Jeep dealerships shared photos of the vehicles on their social media channels, including Lee Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Westbrook, Maine, and Mitchell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Enterprise, Alabama.

Automotive News reports that Las Vegas dealer Josh Towbin, who sold his previous Jeep store, is determined to get back in the business of selling Jeeps after seeing the Recon and Wagoneer S.

"I was a fan the second I saw it. I get a vibe for a car, if it's going to be a hit or not, just like a gut feeling … I think that car is just going to be a guaranteed hit. It's got the Jeep off-road capabilities," Towbin told the publication referring to the Jeep Recon.

The owner of Towbin Automotive Group said the electric powertrain won't dilute the Recon's off-road prowess, adding that it still has the Jeep DNA. Much like the Wrangler, the Recon's doors can be removed to provide an open-air experience.

Towbin was also excited about the Wagoneer S, which he said will bring the kind of performance seen on the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Josh Douglas, general manager of Lee Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Westbrook, Maine, said the Recon retains the Jeep look, which is a necessity. "The best part for me is that they're playing off the Wrangler," he told Automotive News.

As for the Wagoneer S, Douglas said it has some visual elements that are new to Jeep, adding he was impressed with how designers made it aerodynamic. The dealer also said designers also did a good job of staying true to Jeep while "still incorporating differentiators so that it is an EV." He also liked the concept's plush cabin inspired by the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer.

While Jeep hasn't revealed targeted specs for the Recon yet – all we know is it will be all-wheel drive – it said the Wagoneer S will have an estimated range of 400 miles and an output of 600 horsepower from a dual-motor AWD powertrain. That will be good enough for a 0 to 60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.