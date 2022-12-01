Jeep's first-ever fully electric production model, the Avenger subcompact SUV, is now available to order in several European countries in fully loaded 1st Edition trim level.

Customers in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Poland can place an order for the Jeep Avenger 1st Edition, which starts at €39,500 ($41,500). For those who prefer to lease, monthly payments are as low as €249 ($261), depending on the duration and terms of the contract.

The automaker says the pre-booking phase of the Jeep Avenger has been a great success, with more than 10,000 reservations received in just one month since its opening on October 17. The first deliveries from Stellantis's plant in Tychy, Poland are expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Besides the traditional dealership channels, the Avenger is also available via sales online in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium. The digital purchase method allows the user to easily customize the vehicle, complete the order, and quickly arrive at the purchase page.

Gallery: Foto - Jeep Avanger 2023

65 Photos

The process starts from the configurator, where the vehicle is currently only available in the exclusive, fully equipped Jeep Avenger 1st Edition version. Users can choose among three color options for free—Sun with Volcano roof, Granite with Volcano roof, or the version with the all-Volcano livery—and the "Freedom to Choose," an exclusive launch offer related to the charging option.

This allows customers to choose between a Wallbox for private charging—free or top-of-the-range—or an RFID card for public charging with €400 ($420) worth of credit included in the package. The latter option allows the user to charge the Avenger for a few thousand kilometers for free in more than 300,000 point of charges in the European Union.

The Jeep Avenger features an all-electric powertrain that is utilized by other Stellantis EVs in Europe, including the Peugeot e-308 or the recently unveiled Opel Astra Electric. It consists of a front-mounted electric motor rated at 115 kilowatts (154 horsepower) and a 54-kWh battery pack enabling a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) on the WLTP test cycle. The automaker quotes a range of up to 550 kilometers (342 miles) in the city.

The Jeep Avenger is only available with front-wheel drive, but the company also showed a 4x4 concept version at the Paris Motor Show earlier this year, suggesting that an all-wheel-drive model is at least being considered. Besides the all-electric powertrain, the Avenger is also available with a 100-horsepower 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine in Italy and Spain.