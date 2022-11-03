Quadratec, one of the world's leading Jeep aftermarket accessories specialists, has revealed a very unique build at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Dubbed the 'JTe', this one-off Wrangler aims to celebrate Quadratec's 30+ years of business.

Using a Wrangler 4Xe Rubicon as a base, Quadratec worked with Jeep fabricator Greg Henderson to create a 2-door overlanding build capable of conquering any trail. By cutting behind the front doors and then adding factory Mopar panels and a new bed, the cabin was successfully shortened and converted to fit 2-seats as opposed to 5. As a result of this smaller cabin, the JTe has an additional 10.5" of bed space versus a regular Gladiator.

The Wrangler 4Xe Rubicon's PHEV powertrain was unaltered, meaning the JTe features a 17.3 kWh battery paired with a 2.0-liter turbo I-4. Total power ouput is 375 hp.

The JTe features a custom “Quadratec” green paint job, a J5 50-inch LED lightbar, Oracle Lighting flush-mounted LED taillights, bronze 17-inch Lynx TrailGunner wheels, and 37-inch Nitto Recon Grappler tires.

Furthermore, the JTe has been equipped with a a Lynx 2.5-inch Suspension Lift and Lost Canyon Bed Rack and Rooftop tent. Other additions include a RES-Q Winch and Carnivore front/rear bumpers.

Inside, custom Katzkin 4Xe have been added along with Quadratec all-weather floor mats. Overland Outfitters storage bars have also been equipped.

Quadratec will use the JTe extensively over the coming years as part of its '50-for-50' Trail Clean Up Initiative. The 50-for-50 is done in partnership with not-for-profit organization Tread Lightly! and aims to clean a trail in each US state over the next 2 years. 12 states have already been covered with over 15,000 lbs of trash collected.