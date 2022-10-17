Jeep revealed the production Avenger EV, its smallest offering that slots below the Renegade in the lineup, and at first the model will only be sold with front-wheel drive. However, Jeep did say an all-wheel drive variant is in the pipeline and is suggesting what that version might look like with the dual-motor Avenger 4x4 Concept.

So far no specs have been released, but it will surely have more power than the front-wheel drive Avenger, whose one motor makes 154 horsepower and 260 Nm (191 pound-feet) of torque. We don’t think it will get two identical motors (with a theoretical combined output of over 300 horsepower), so we expect the additional rear motor to be slightly smaller compared to the front motor.

There aren’t any current EVs with that high an output with a battery as small as the Avenger’s 54 kWh pack. And we are pretty sure Jeep isn’t planning a larger battery pack for this vehicle, simply because this is the only one available and it’s identical in all vehicles used. The Avenger is built on the STLA Small platform, which currently doesn’t support all-wheel drive, although Stellantis did say a new version of this platform will be able to take a rear motor.

According to Jeep CEO Christian Meunier,

The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4x2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand. But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel drive electrified capabilities into a compact package, while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability and personality?

Jeep didn’t say when the all-wheel drive Avenger would be introduced and it didn’t share any specs. The manufacturer only mentions that the Avenger 4x4 has slightly better approach and departure angles compared to the standard front-wheel drive model, suggesting that these improvements will remain once the dual-motor model enters production.